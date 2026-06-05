The Lion King composer Lebo M revealed the monthly child maintenance that Robert Marawa pays to actress Zoe Mthiyane

The former Generations actress has two kids, a son with the sports personality, and a daughter with Lebo M

Following their interview on the Engineer Your Life podcast, Mzansi has weighed in on their relationship dynamics as they both offered their sides of the story

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Lebo M Reveals the Monthly Child Maintenance Robert Marawa Pays to Zoe Mthiyane

Source: Instagram

Lebo M went on Engineer Your Life to set the record straight on his relationship with Zoe Mthiyane and address some of the allegations she made during her interview.

Mthiyane engaged in a candid podcast interview on Engineer Your Life on 2 June 2026, where she spoke about her baby daddies, Lebo M and Robert Marawa. The following day, the Lion King composer sat down with Lungelo KM to tell his side of the story, revealing the disputes and conflicts that arose during his relationship with Zoe.

How much does Robert Marawa pay Zoe?

In a snippet, Lebo M said he refused to support his daughter with Zoe, while also being obligated to support Robert's son, whom he shares with Zoe. He revealed that Zoe had a court order and scored R2 500 child maintenance.

"I don't want my child support money to support another man's child," he said. "At that time, Robert Marawa was paying, I think R2500 per month, it's in the court papers, once the court started," he added.

Lebo said he supports his kids in dollars as they reside in America.

"At this point, I have 5 or 6 children, and they are based in America. Why would I send money to a South African bank account when my children are living in dollars?" he bragged.

Zoe Mthiyane has kids with both Robert Marawa and Lebo M. Image: zoemthiyane

Source: Instagram

Zoe on warning Pretty Samuels about marrying Lebo

In the interview, Zoe said she warned Pretty Samuels about marrying Lebo M, but he laughed and said he and Zoe were never married, just engaged.

"I remember I told Pretty Samuels, because this one gets married every seven working days, I told her, 'Don't believe him. You're the new victim.' But she wanted the money, I guess," she claimed.

She also said he is over exaggerating the amount of money he has, and uses a fake deep American accent to try to sway Mzansi.

"There is no money; it's a front that people need to see. It's the fake American accent because 'South Africans are stupid', that's according to him, 'They believe anything American,' so he thickens it," she alleged.

Why Zoe Mthiyane “lost respect” for baby daddy Robert Marawa

During the same interview, Zoe Mthiyane opened up about her relationship with her former lover and the father of her son, Robert Marawa, as reported by Briefly News.

She candidly revealed how she "lost respect" for Marawa at a crucial time in their relationship.

"It's not gonna work. Once I lose respect for you as a man. I love to be led because that's how I was raised. My man leads, I will bolster whatever he wants."

Source: Briefly News