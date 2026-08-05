Grace Mondlana finally explained how she got her injury and why she made the decision to film her time in the hospital

The content creator collapsed at her home and received urgent medical attention after it was revealed that she suffered a torn and sprained ligament

She faced intense backlash and raised eyebrows on social media for making content out of her ordeal; however, she explained that it's just who she is

Grace Mondlana explained why she filmed content following her hospitalisation. Images: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

South African influencer Grace Mondlana has broken her silence on the collapse that sent her to hospital, and the explanation she gave for filming every single moment of it has left Mzansi with a lot to think about.

On 29 July 2026, Grace fell at her home, sustaining a severely swollen ankle that resulted in a torn and sprained ligament. Doctors confirmed she would need surgical intervention. As if that wasn't alarming enough, medical staff also uncovered what Grace described as a neurological condition, which is believed to be the root cause of her fall.

Why Grace Mondlana grabbed her phone first

What caught people off guard was not just the injury itself, but the footage. From the moment her helper attended to her on the floor, through her ambulance ride, and into her hospital bed, Grace had a camera rolling. In a humorous video she posted after returning home, the content creator finally addressed the raised eyebrows.

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She revealed that her first instinct after hitting the ground was to ask her helper to bring her dedicated content phone so she could start filming. The video, filled with memes and playful skits, made clear that Grace was determined to find the lighter side of a frightening situation.

The influencer even hobbled on her crutches to the spot beneath her staircase where she fell, joking that she would have biceps by the time her leg fully heals.

Grace Mondlana revealed that aside from wanting to keep her community informed on her condition, she also used her ordeal to boost traffic to her pages. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Turning vulnerability into an economy

Grace used the moment to make a broader point about content creation in South Africa, arguing that a genuine, vulnerable experience carries its own value in the creator economy.

"Content creation can become your economy that becomes sustainable. Not only through branded partnerships, because in South Africa, our platforms aren't monetised; you only make money when you're paid to advertise a product."

As one of South Africa's most sought-after influencers, her view is that by documenting the ordeal, she was able to generate organic engagement, maintain her brand's relevance, and monetise the natural surge of attention without waiting for a brand deal.

In her caption, she expanded on her approach to creating content, describing it as second nature rather than a calculated performance.

"The truth is, creating content is what I do every day. It's not always this big production that people imagine — sometimes it's literally just picking up my phone and pressing record."

Grace added that she has always made a point of bringing her community along through every chapter of her life, whether joyful or difficult.

Her wholesome video captured appearances from more familiar faces, including fellow influencer Banele Ndaba, who formerly went by Moghelingz.

Watch Grace Mondlana's video below.

Influencers who showed up for Grace Mondlana

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of the content creators who rallied behind Grace Mondlana following her medical emergency.

From Lasizwe to Mihlali Ndamase, some of the country's biggest influencers showed their support online and in person, proving that Grace had a wider community than many people realised.

Source: Briefly News