Grace Mondlana shared a hospital vlog on TikTok on Monday, 3 August 2026, documenting her recovery after collapsing

The South African personality revealed she underwent surgery for a torn and sprained ligament, with the video gaining major traction on X

An EEG scan conducted during her hospital stay uncovered an underlying neurological condition, leaving fans deeply concerned

Grace Mondlana underwent surgery after an injury. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Grace Mondlana has left Mzansi genuinely shaken after sharing a raw, diary-style hospital vlog that peeled back the curtain on a medical ordeal few saw coming. The TikTok clip, posted on Monday, 3 August 2026, documents her recovery following a collapse that led to surgery and a life-changing diagnosis.

The video, filmed inside a medical facility, captures the reality of her hospital stay through a mix of selfie clips and handheld point-of-view footage. Hospital monitors, IV drips, and medical bedding feature throughout, while on-screen text captions walk viewers through each stage of her journey. The tone is vulnerable and deeply personal, yet carries an undercurrent of resilience as Grace documents the support she received from visitors and medical staff.

Grace Mondlana reveals surgery and diagnosis

According to the on-screen captions, the record-making influencer suffered a torn and sprained ligament that required surgical intervention. During her hospital stay, she also underwent an electroencephalogram (EEG), a test used to measure electrical activity in the brain. The results revealed an underlying neurological condition, adding a layer of complexity to what initially appeared to be a physical injury.

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The vlog also shows Grace beginning physiotherapy as part of her recovery process. The development comes days after she trended for hosting a birthday party for her dog.

The clip was reshared on X by @sanelenkosiii, which helped it reach a much wider audience and sparked a flood of reactions from concerned South Africans.

Mzansi reacts to video of Grace Mondlana in hospital

The video divided the comments section between heartfelt well-wishes and more unsettling takes. Here is what people had to say:

@MoreTwoLyf wrote:

"The villagers saw the dog's party and said ENOUGH 😭🤭. Speedy recovery ❤️"

@Melo_Malebo offered a more measured response:

"Some of these comments are actually concerning. Grace Mondlana is recovering from surgery, has just learned she has an underlying neurological condition, and some people still think the first thing on her mind is farming engagement."

@sipho28825 commented:

"The neurological condition wasn't underlying. EEG just revealed what we all suspected."

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"Her enemies are at work .. she needs to pray harder 😢"

@that_sotho_hun took a more spiritual angle:

"This is exactly why you should protect your space and not let everyone in your home! People are walking around ba rwetse ka boima. Fortify your home. Grace wa Modimo now has a messed up leg and a brain condition just weeks after party 👀"

Watch Grace's hospital vlog that sparked the conversation below:

Grace Mondlana responds to critics after birthday party for her dog

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Grace Mondlana fired back at a critic who sent her a DM questioning why she threw a birthday party for her dog.

The South African content creator addressed the backlash live on TikTok during a candid, unfiltered livestream from her home.

Source: Briefly News