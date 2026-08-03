Jack Mabaso shared a video of himself crushing Tennis Biscuits into a chilled bottle of Ultramel custard after a viewer suggested the combination

The content creator chilled the Ultramel for 12 hours before blending it with the biscuits in a food processor he bought for R120

South Africans flooded the comments to tell him he had accidentally discovered their beloved Christmas trifle

Image: jackmabasou

Source: Instagram

Jack Mabaso, a South African content creator, set off a wave of nostalgia online after trying a simple dessert hack that turned out to be a staple of black South African Christmases.

The experiment started when a viewer named Smira suggested he crush Tennis Biscuits and mix them into Ultramel custard. Jack took the suggestion seriously. He chilled the Ultramel in his fridge for 12 hours, then used a food processor he bought for about R120 at a Chinese retail store to crush the biscuits before blending everything together.

SA viewers schooled Jack on trifle

What Jack Mabaso did not know was that he had walked straight into a deeply South African dessert tradition. Viewers rushed to the comments to explain that his creation was basically a trifle, a layered dessert made with biscuits, custard, fruit and cream that has been a Christmas table staple for generations.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Many South Africans found the moment both funny and endearing, seeing someone discover with pure joy what they had grown up eating every December.

Watch the video that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral food experiment

South Africans in the comments on jackmabasou's video had plenty to say:

Zuraidax wrote:

"Just add fruit and cream, and you get a... good old English Trifle dessert. 😂"

Siish_dj said:

"You've never been to a black Christmas in SA, huh?"

Xolietebogo added:

"Who is going to tell him about our trifle? 😂😂😂😂"

Rosewood_187 shared:

"When I was a kid I thought I invented this."

Thandiswamazwai warned:

"No no no no. Don't put them in the processor; just break them up with your hands. This dessert is sacred! 😂😂"

Dale_nanak advised:

"The mixture was meant to sit in the fridge, so that the biscuits soak in the ultra Mel. Jack, this is a redo!! Next one is ultra Mel and Bakers Marie biscuit. Same process."

Roxanneclrss corrected:

"My guy, he didn't mean sawdust though... crush the biscuits into chunks for texture and garnish with peppermint crisp chocolate."

Kayhloni asked:

"Wena, when are you coming back home? 😅🤔🤷‍♂️"

3 Other Briefly News stories about food

.Content creator Cool Story Bru shared an Instagram video naming beloved SA restaurants and fast food chains that closed

South African TikToker Tyrone Buys posted a comedic reaction video after spotting Lucky Star instant noodles on shelves.

A South African family in the US attended an annual braai at Sammamish Lake State Park in Washington on 3 August 2026.

Source: Briefly News