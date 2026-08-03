Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi shared a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star and friend Dumi Masilela on Sunday

Masilela was shot and killed in a hijacking in Thembisa on 3 August 2017, leaving the entertainment world in shock

Zola revealed he stood by Dumi's family through the court cases until the killers received life sentences

Zola Hashatsi marked 9 years since Dumi Masilela's death. Image: zola_hashatsi

Source: Instagram

Nine years after losing his friend and fellow Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela, Zola Hashatsi took to Instagram on Sunday, 3 August 2026, to share a deeply personal tribute. The emotion poured into his post resonated with thousands of fans who still carry the grief of Masilela's death.

Masilela was fatally shot during a hijacking in Thembisa, Gauteng, on 3 August 2017. He was known and loved not only for his acting in the eTV production but also for his music, and he was married to actress Simz Ngema at the time of his passing.

Zola's tribute to Dumi Masilela

Zola reflected on waking up to the devastating news nine years ago, describing how his world changed in an instant. He also thanked fellow entertainer Brighton for standing by him throughout the lengthy court proceedings in Pretoria, which ultimately resulted in Masilela's killers receiving life sentences.

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"On this day, 3 August 2017 (9 years ago), I woke up to the devastating news that my brother @dmasilela was shot and killed. Life has not been the same. @_iambrighton was with me throughout the court cases in PTA. We made sure your killers get life in prison. It still does not take away the pain. But thank you for loving me. Thank you for your talents and contributions. I love and miss you. Mum Masilela, you are not alone. We remain your sons #RememberingDumiMasilela," Zola wrote.

The post drew over 6,700 likes and a wave of emotional responses from fans and celebrities alike.

Mzansi remembers Dumi

The tribute struck a deep chord online, with many fans expressing how Masilela's death remains one of the most painful celebrity losses in recent South African entertainment history. Here is what some had to say:

@missklass_m: "This is by far the one celebrity's death that cut me the deepest! 😭 💔 I didn't understand why. Two weeks straight, I wasn't okay after his passing. May his soul continue to rest in peace 😢"

@it_is_katlego: "May this superstar continue to rest peacefully. Askies Zola, you are an amazing friend. Dumi is still missed by his fans too... dearly"

@chad_zwane: "Mara umjita, may he continue to rest in peace 😢 💜 💗"

@provy.ntimane: "May he continue to Rest in Peace 💔"

Zola Hashatsi Marks 9 Years Since Dumi Masilela's Death: 'Life Has Not Been the Same'

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema opens up

In a previous report from Briefly News, Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema opened up about her emotional journey following the death of her husband.

She revealed that she didn't receive a sign from God on when to move on, but she followed her heart.

Source: Briefly News