Media personality Simz Ngema took to social media to remember her late husband, Dumi Masilela, on the anniversary of his passing

The popular actor and singer passed away during a botched hijacking two months after he and Simz got hitched

The actress took to her timeline and shared a tribute video in which she is singing in honour of her late man who died on 3 August, 2017

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Simz Ngema has taken to her timeline to remember her late husband. The actress' bae passed away five years ago.

Simz Ngema remembered her late hubby Dumi Masilela on the 5th anniversary of his death. Image: @simzngema, @dmasilela

Source: Instagram

The actor died during a botched hijacking on 3 August, 2017 two months after they tied the knot. Simz took to social media to let Mzansi know that she still remembers her late bae.

To keep his memory alive, Simz took to Instagram to share a video tribute to Dumi, reports ZAlebs. In the clip, the stunner sang her heart out for her late bae to mark five years since he passed on. She captioned her post:

"03:08:2017"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The clip melted the hearts of Mzansi celebs and Simz's followers. They took to her comment section to show her some love.

kyaradunn said:

"He Lives On Through You."

_masengemi commented:

"You have come a long way mama. Sending you infinite love."

mis.mohale wrote:

"My favorite. It must at least repeat 3 times then skip to the next one."

yam_mbulana said:

"Kodwa Simz sisi. One day it will get so much much better."

telling_it_as_it_eaz commented:

"You are a strong woman Simz. May his love and memories you all shared give you comfort."

akhona_lu wrote:

"Wow, what a voice."

avethemba8 added:

"Sending love and hugs, mummy."

Simz Ngema pens powerful post to herself on Dumi Masilela's death anniversary

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema’s heart was a bit heavy as the anniversary of her late husband, Dumi Masilela’s death hit.

Taking to social media, instead of talking to Dumi, Simz wrote a post to herself. Four years ago Simz felt like her world was crumbling and that she would never be able to breath again, but she has, and she is proud of herself.

Posting the most beautiful picture of herself, Simz made it known that she is hella proud of how far she has come. Simz will forever love and miss Dumi but she now is able to celebrate the life he lived and be grateful for the time they had together.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News