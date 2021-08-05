Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema lost her husband Dumi Masilela four years ago and she is proud of how far she has come

Taking to social media on Dumi’s death anniversary, Simz penned a post to herself, letting the world know that she is healing

Fans and friends took to the comment section of Simz’s post to let her know how proud they are of her and to commend her strength

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema’s heart was a bit heavy as the anniversary of her late husband, Dumi Masilela’s death hit.

Taking to social media, instead of talking to Dumi, Simz wrote a post to herself. Four years ago Simz felt like her world was crumbling and that she would never be able to breath again, but she has, and she is proud of herself.

Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema has reflected on her healing after losing her husband Dumi Masilele four years ago. Image: @simzngema.

Source: Instagram

Posting the most beautiful picture of herself, Simz made it known that she is hella proud of how far she has come.

Simz will forever love and miss Dumi but she now is able to celebrate the life he lived and be grateful for the time they had together.

Simz posted:

Seeing Simz’s beautiful and powerful post, fans and friends took to the comment section to commend her on her growth. Dumi would be so proud.

@ayandancwane commented:

“Look at you now ❤️❤️❤️ Proud of you too sweetheart.”

@ms_margret is so proud of Simz:

“You’re a tangible representation of God’s restoration. I celebrate you, keep soaring.”

@cynthiarudo commended Simz’s strength:

“You even broke us more when you chose to lead in worship on his funeral. You are one strong woman and am sure he is looking down at you smiling. He would want you to live your truth and be happy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@makwenkwebrenda showed Simz love:

“Love you so much lady. You've motivated and encouraged me, when I almost gave up on life because of losing my husband, in a few months it will also be 4yrs...”

Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane show Connie Ferguson love and support

Simz Ngema and Ayanda Ncwane both know what it feels like to lose their husbands so they took the time to show Connie Ferguson some love and support, Briefly News reported.

Losing your right-hand-man is one of the hardest things you will ever go through but both Simz and Ayanda know, with time, it does get a smidge easier.

Taking to social media, Ayanda posted a beautiful snap of Connie and her late hubby Shona Ferguson. Ayanda expressed her understanding and extended her support. Knowing that nothing will make Connie feel better right now, Ayanda just told her to take it one day at a time.

Simz also took to social media with a sweet picture of Connie and Shona. Simz let Connie know that the only thing that really matters now is “love, family and the legacy you leave behind.” Focusing on “the love and not the loss” is the advice Simz gave.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za