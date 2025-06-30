Canadian rapper and singer Drake hogged headlines after a picture of his fake abs went viral on social media

The star shared this picture on his Instagram page, which circulated online after it was reshared on X

Many netizens had mixed reactions about his fake abs, as others accused him of going under the knife

Drake's fake abs caused a stir on social media.

Bathong, Drake found himself being dragged on social media for his alleged surgical abs. The Canadian rapper hogged headlines after he posted a picture of himself showing off his six-pack.

An online user on X (formerly Twitter) @Kurrco reposted a picture of Drake's fake abs, which quickly went viral online as it sparked mixed reactions among netizens. This was after, on 16 June 2025, he was clowned over his alleged "arm lift."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Drake's fake abs

Shortly after the picture of the rapper's fake abs went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, while others accused the star of going under the knife.

Here are some of the comments below:

@crln_drw commented:

"Let your core audience stomach that, then tell 'em where you get your abs from."

@siinwop responded:

"No shoulders, no bicep or tricep, deflated chest, but extremely defined abs? Lmao."

@the_simbalism dragged Drake:

"There isn’t a more unserious person alive than a man with fake sculpted abs and no definition in any other muscle group."

@jasminebrinae wrote:

"Having all the money and access to build a state-of-the-art gym, world-class trainers, chefs, and nutritionist and still choosing to get poorly done lipo and etched on abs.. somebody’s favourite rapper has a BBL bellybutton. Not mine, though. Be safe out here."

@CaciqueJean_ said:

"No definition anywhere, but his abs are crazy, the crazier part is he doesn’t have to do this, like women who love him are going to love him, still he doesn’t need to flex these purchased abs."

@Justsimplyrob_ replied:

"I’m a Drake fan, but the fake abs stand out too much. The body fat looks a lot lower than his chest. Take this down asap."

@AntiSocialite81 stated:

"I know a surgical belly button when I see one."

Drake gets dissed for his fake abs on social media.

Drake calls for the release of his friend Tory Lanez

While he found himself being dragged on social media regarding his fake abs, in May 2025, the Hotline Bling hitmaker called for the release of his friend Tory Lanez from prison after he was stabbed 14 times by another prisoner, which led to his lungs collapsing.

Drake's statement sparked a heated debate among netizens, with others agreeing with the rapper, while many said Tory needed to pay for what he did to Megan Thee Stallion.

Kendrick Lamar performs in Toronto

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously shared online reactions to Kendrick Lamar reigniting his beef with Drake by performing in his hometown.

While fans celebrated K.Dot's victory in his beef with Drizzy, others accused the rapper of milking his song, Not Like Us, and Rivalry with Drake.

