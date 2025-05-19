Canadian rapper Drake recently called for the release of his friend Tory Lanez from prison

This happened after the star was brutally stabbed 14 times by another inmate, which led to his lungs collapsing

An online user shared a screenshot of Drake's now-deleted Instagram story where he wrote that Tory must come back home soon

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's recent incident at the institution in Tehachapi, north of Los Angeles, where he is being detained left many of his fans and friend concerned about his safety especially the award-winning star, Drake.

Drake wants Tory Lanez to be released from prison

Earlier in May 2025, the team of the Traphouse hitmaker shared an update on social media with his fans and supporters regarding the condition of his injuries and how he was doing after being brutally stabbed 14 times in prison, which led to his lungs collapsing.

Rapper Drake called for the release of his friend from prison after he was attacked. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Drake wrote: "@torylanez come home soon."

An online user, complexmusic, posted the screenshot of Drake's plea on their social media page.

"Drake calls for the release of Tory Lanez by reposting a petition titled ‘Pardon Tory Lanez: Urge Governor Newsom to Correct a Deep Injustice.’"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Drake's plea

Shortly after Drake's plea went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

m.o.n.t.r.i.e.l.l.e said:

"The hole he digs just gets deeper."

jmilthegre4t wrote:

"He had an illegal possession of a firearm… he was going to jail no matter what he did with it."

are_jay_see commented:

"Supporting Domestic abuse, known for gro0ming and ped*philia, using ghost writers. What a legacy!"

doubleking.loz responded:

"The PDF file supporting the dude that shot a woman sounds about right 😂😂 two losers got each other's backs."

a.vaughen replied:

"That guy is not coming home y'all😭one bodyguard with zero evidence doesn't change the verdict."

Tory Lanez reacts to his 10-year sentence

In August 2023, the Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez, reacted to his decade-long imprisonment for a shooting that happened in 2020, which involved Megan Thee Stallion. The Colour Violet hitmaker took to his Instagram to thank his people for their support:

"Through good times and bad times, stay strong. I’ll see you all soon."

He claimed he was wrongfully convicted and will not apologise for something he did not do. Furthermore, he said he faced challenges his entire life, and the sentencing is not any different:

"This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

