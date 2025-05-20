South African music boss DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, allegedly paid lobola for his girlfriend, Mbali Dlamini

Pictures of their traditional ceremony circulated on social media recently, which quickly went viral

Many netizens were stunned by the news, as some flooded the comment section with their reactions to them reportedly tying the knot

DJ Tira’s son, Samkelo Shezi, is allegedly off the market. Image: samkelo_shezi

Source: Instagram

Halala! It seems like wedding season at DJ Tira's household. His son, Samkelo Shezi, shook fans on social media after he reportedly paid dowry for his 28-year-old girlfriend, Mbali Dlamini.

Samkelo Shezi turned social media abuzz. He has been making headlines recently after he dropped a bombshell on Instagram that he has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend.

Many online users shared the news of Shezi and Mbali's alleged lobola ceremony, and their pictures also went viral.

One netizen wrote:

"DJ Tira's son pays lobola for his girlfriend. Samkelo Shezi (23) confirms that the six cows and two sheep he paid as lobola for influencer Mbali Dlamini (28) were not a prank or for views on social media but were real. The two won over hearts when they started dating almost a year ago."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Shezi and Mbali's lobola ceremony

Shortly after the news about their alleged lobola ceremony flooded social media, many netizens shared their mixed reactions to it, and others also spoke about their age difference.

See some of the comments below:

@Malawian_Gooner said:

"They look like toddlers."

@Thomas216848426 wrote:

"That girlfriend looks ugly for a superstars son."

@WaMuvenda responded:

"No ways that picture screams poverty."

@SumbaneChris replied:

"This family is allergic to beautiful women."

@GumaniBambela commented:

"This must be a joke to you, right? Because it is impossible for him to be paying lobola at an early age, his dad is failing him big time."

@Lajistarr mentioned:

"He did not pay lobola for her, only for you to call her 'his girlfriend,' she is his Wife."

Netizens react to DJ Tira's son paying lobola for his lover. Image: @samkelo_shezi

Source: Instagram

