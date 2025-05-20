Music producer DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, has shared that he has no money left after paying lobola for his girlfriend, Mbali Dlamini

Shezi topped Twitter trends on Monday and Tuesday when he shared photos of their traditional ceremony on social media

South Africans were stunned by the photos and flooded the couple's Instagram posts with reactions to their traditional wedding ceremony

DJ Tira's son Samkelo Shezi is broke.

Content creator Samkelo Shezi, who is the son of legendary musician, DJ Tira, has opened up about marrying his lover.

Shezi admitted on his social media account on Tuesday, 20 May, that he is broke after paying lobola for his girlfriend of 1 year, Mbali Dlamini.

The TikToker shared in a video on his Instagram account that he is broke after marrying his girlfriend this week.

"Angina mali (I don't have any money)," says Shezi.

The musician adds in the video that all the money he had went to her family for the lobola and he has nothing left.

The 23-year-old TikToker reportedly paid lobola with six cows and two sheep for his 28-year-old influencer girlfriend.

South Africans react to Samkelo Shezi paying lobola

@Zayen30 wrote:

"Warmest congratulations to Samkelo Shezi and Mbali on their special day! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together . Halala MaDlamini ka Shezi."

@IamEriOluwa

"Correction: " DJ Tira's son and his wife, for whom he has just paid lobola."

@Pretty__Geek replied:

"Everyone under this thread has a first class ticket to hell… and I refuse to join yall."

@ChiefLord999 said:

"Sometimes you marry the soul, not the body."

@Mlimo_Insider replied:

"I'm a strong proponent of early marriages. Big out to Tira's son."

@MissMapholoba said:

"Where do I know this girl from? She looks so familiar."

@Thomas216848426 responded:

"That girlfriend looks ugly for a super star's son."

@Ele_Rams said:

"Lies. This is that child who won Idol some years back…she sings gospel now."

@inizio_ssica replied:

"She did not choose to be unique. Stop it people."

@SumbaneChris responded:

"This family is allergic to beautiful women."

@_kylendawo wrote:

"There's a lot going on here. Firstly, the shoes. Secondly, the dented car. Thirdly, the bride."

@DM_KeeyRSA replied:

"They are really dating? I thought they were just pushing content."

@BnMalaza said:

"Where are you from? You can't say "girlfriend" while he has paid lobola."

@MelaninSneziey replied:

"That's not DJ Tira's son, the boy just looks like DJ Tira, he's just some content creator on Tik Tok."

@titi_titzz said:

"If u wanna be happy for the rest of your life, never make a pretty woman your wife."

Video: DJ Tira's son Samkelo Shezi marries his lover.

Source: Briefly News