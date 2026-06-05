A UK mom goes viral after sharing her experience of parenting a school-going child in South Africa, comparing it to her time in the UK

South African parents relate strongly in the comments, opening up about daily homework pressure, school messages, and parent involvement

There are clear differences between the SA and UK schooling systems, from structure and term setup to how learners are assessed and supported

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The mom named the experiences she faces. Image: @lalahassan

Source: TikTok

A UK mom shared what parenting a school-going child in South Africa feels like. Mzansi could relate.

TikTok creator @lalahassan_ shared a video on 4 June 2026. The mom compared her experience of schooling in South Africa with what she experienced in England, saying local schools require far more involvement from parents. One of her most talked-about comments was:

“Private schools here, I swear to God I feel like I'm back in school.”

The mom explained that while she appreciates the quality of education her son receives, the daily demands can be overwhelming. She also expressed frustration about constant communication from teachers.

“Three different teachers sent me a message about this, about that. I'm sick and tired, I'm tired and sick.”

The mom compared UK to South Africa. Image: @lalahassan

Source: TikTok

How SA and UK schooling compare

According to a UK schooling blog, in the UK, children start school earlier in “Reception” at age 4–5 and move through numbered Year groups, while in South Africa, learners typically start Grade R/Grade 1 at around age 6, with grades running from Grade 1 to Grade 12. The UK and SA systems don’t align exactly, but they roughly differ by about one year in placement.

The school calendars also differ: South Africa runs from January to December with four terms, while the UK school year starts in September and ends in July with three terms, which can affect when learners are enrolled, especially during transitions.

In terms of qualifications, UK learners write GCSEs around age 15–16 and may continue to A-Levels in Years 12–13 for university entry, while South Africa uses the National Senior Certificate (matric) at the end of Grade 12 as the key final school qualification.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi parents jump in with their own stories

The video's comment section had exhausted parents sharing their own experiences. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

SWANKY_H🌻 joked:

“Drink chomi, askies neh. My son and I are both in Matric this year.”

LayLow said:

Homework every day. Just educate the child and leave us out of it.”

Tumie Mphahlele 🇿🇦 shared:

“The whole family of 5 was busy with a Grade 4 project.”

L.sego 🦋 added:

"The WhatsApp group chats.”

Becca commented:

“I’m over Grade 3 already. Those homeworks are meant for parents, I swear.”

kg joked:

“In South Africa, if your child is in school, we're all in school.”

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Source: Briefly News