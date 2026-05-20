A skater from America, Jason Vanporppal, became a viral sensation in South Africa, and he recorded a recent welcome he received in a small town

The young man garnered attention all over South Africa after embarking on a mission to travel across Africa on a skateboard to raise funds to build Uganda's biggest skatepark

South Africans rallied behind to support the man who has had wholesome interactions with South African locals he met on the road

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American skater received a warm welcome from children in the Western Cape. Image: Jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

A recent update by the skater who is travelling across the continent as a fundraiser touched South Africans. He became a viral hit for having heartwarming encounters all over the country. The man made it to a town in the Western Cape Province, and he received a warm welcome from the children in the town. The video that he shared on 20 May 2026 left many feeling proudly South African.

In a video on Facebook by Jason Vanporppal, the young man arrived in the small town in the Western Cape, Beaufort West, and he found school children waiting for him. Young kids of varying ages from schools were waiting for him in a guard of honour. He waved at each one, giving them little high fives. The welcome after his long journey across Africa by skateboard, which allowed him to unite with many along his journey. His arrival in Beaufort West Cape signals he is close to his destination, as Cape Town is only 462 kilometres away. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by USA skater

Many people come into that they were moved to see the man having magical moments in South Africa. Online users commented on the video, raving about the young man. Read the comments below:

An American connected to a South African with his love for skating. Image: Jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

Bee Bee Cee commented:

"Oh my word, the one little girl's squeal of delight gave me all the feels. Beaufort West, represent! You did us proud, and how wonderful that you showed the schoolkids something different. Well done, all of you!"

Gina Selmic Shepherd wrote:

"South Africa is a country with a lot of deep problems, but we can be an incredibly enthusiastic people. I am sure you are loving seeing our beautiful country in a rather unique way. I always love how the veld around Beaufort West smells."

ThatoHearts Koka said:

"At least now Americans know that there's South Africa and Africa is not a jungle."

Tertia van Staden commented:

"You are my daily dose of infectious happiness and kindness. I don’t know what I will do when you are done with your journey. We can all learn so much from this! Let’s just be kind to each other."

Jacqueline Brown remarked:

"Jason Vanporppal, those kids will tell everyone about you. You are the biggest celebrity some of them will ever meet. Thank you for taking the time to make their lives better. Now you need to come back and also build a skatepark for them, whoop whoop."

Jason skates from Uganda to SA

Briefly News previously reported that the 26-year-old Los Angeles native shared an encounter with SAPS on his Facebook account, and South Africans loved it.

The cops initially thought he was just another person messing around on the road. They had no idea who they had stopped or how far he had come. Vanporppal quickly set the record straight on the side of the road.

The American is not just skating for fun or for the thrill of it, he's on a bigger mission. His journey has taken him across multiple countries on pure human power, with no motor or vehicle to help him along.

Source: Briefly News