A South African woman shared that she spent R38,500 on a travel package to watch Manchester United face Liverpool live at Old Trafford

The package reportedly included return Emirates flights, four nights of accommodation and a ticket to watch the match

Her video gave football supporters insight into how much international sports travel can cost from South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African woman gave football fans a glimpse into what it can cost to watch one of England’s biggest football rivalries in person after sharing details of her overseas travel package.

The picture on the left showed he woman vlogging. Image: @wylizzle

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @wylizzle posted a video on 19 May 2026 explaining how much she spent to attend a Manchester United versus Liverpool match at Old Trafford in England. According to the woman, the total package came to R38,500 and included several travel expenses that formed part of the overseas football experience.

She explained that the amount covered returns Emirates flights travelling from South Africa through Dubai before landing in Manchester. The package also reportedly included four nights of accommodation located approximately 10 to 15 minutes away from Old Trafford Stadium. One of the main highlights included access to matchday tickets to watch Manchester United and Liverpool face off live.

Counting the cost of football tourism

Manchester United and Liverpool remain among football’s biggest rivalries globally, attracting supporters from across continents whenever the clubs meet. For international football supporters, attending Premier League matches often involves significant travel costs beyond ticket prices alone.

Flights, accommodation, transport and stadium access can quickly push overall expenses higher, particularly for overseas visitors travelling long distances. Sports tourism continues growing globally as supporters increasingly build holidays around major sporting events.

For many football fans, watching their favourite teams live inside iconic stadiums remains a major bucket-list experience. User wylizzle's breakdown offered South Africans insight into what international sports travel may involve financially when planning overseas football trips.

The visual on the left showed the woman vlogging about what her trip entailed of. Image: @wylizzle

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shocked by the price

NicoLivingInGeorgia said:

“It’s not bad, but going that far for Manchester United is crazy.”

Megan-Jayde said:

“I feel like that’s not bad.”

Tam asked:

“How was the accommodation? Did it include meals?”

Meshen Naidu asked:

“Do you mind telling us who you booked through?”

Ashleigh Rae Singh said:

“That’s not bad at all, wow.”

milo911hn said:

“Guess I know what I’m doing with my first few salaries.”

Fayyaadhah Sayed Hassan said:

“How long in advance did you get your visa? Their visas are impossible.”

Simply_bianca02 joked:

“If only they knew how fast you actually talk when you’re not explaining something. 😭🤣”

3 Other Briefly News stories about football

Arsenal and Manchester City were locked level in the top with five games left, setting up a tense title race, leavig fans excited.

A non-league football club in England is mourning one of its players after a devastating late-night crash left several pedestrians injured.

South African star Darren Keet announces his decision to retire from professional football after amassing over 400 appearances.

Source: Briefly News