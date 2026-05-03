South African star Darren Keet announces his decision to retire from professional football after amassing over 400 appearances

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper confirmed his decision after helping Durban City win the Nedbank Cup on Saturday

The former Bidvest Wits star opened up on the reason behind the decision to retire from football despite having an impressive season

Veteran South African goalkeeper Darren Keet has decided to call time on football as he confirms he will hang up his boots at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The former Bafana Bafana star was part of the Durban City that defeated TS Galaxy to win this season's Nedbank Cup after a 2-1 win in the final on Saturday, May 2, 2026. They replace Kaizer Chiefs as the new champions of the cup competition after the Soweto giants won it last season, after beating Orlando Pirates in the final, but got knocked out by Stellenbosch this season.

He has had a stellar football career, gathering over 400 senior appearances while playing for different clubs both in South Africa and abroad.

The 36-year-old Cape Town-born shot-stopper started his professional career with Vasco Da Gama, but enjoyed a successful stint with Bidvest Wits, and won the league with them alongside domestic cup titles, which included the Carling Knockout Cup, MTN8, and the Nedbank Cup.

Keet retires from professional football

Keet made the major announcement concerning his retirement from football at the end of the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday. The former South African international claimed it was the right time to call his time off the game.

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“It is nice to go out on a high, to finish the season on a high and then call it quits on the career,” the former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper said as per Flashscore.

“The Nedbank Cup was my first trophy and will be my last.”

Michael Morton took to his official X handle to post a video of Keet confirming his decision to call off his time from the sports.

Keet on why he retired from football

Keet has explained his decision to retire from football, even though he has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Betway Premiership with Durban City, recording 12 clean sheets in 26 league appearances.

The South African goalkeeper confirmed that his decision was shaped largely by family priorities and his intention to transition into coaching.

“It hasn’t been easy having my family based in Cape Town while I’m in Durban. I feel the time is right to begin my journey in coaching,” he said.

“I probably still have a few playing seasons left in me, but it feels like the right moment to embrace a different path.”

Keet looked back on his journey, which started in Cape Town’s youth football structures before he rose to prominence at Bidvest Wits in the top division. His career also included overseas experience in Belgium, where he featured for clubs such as Kortrijk and OH Leuven.

Ex-Pirates star dreams of coaching Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that a former Orlando Pirates forward harbours aspirations of coaching Kaizer Chiefs in the future.

The former Bafana Bafana star also mentioned an English Premier League giant as one of the clubs he dreams of managing in the future.

Source: Briefly News