The seasoned executive has been closely aligned with Kaizer Chiefs’ leadership for years, having previously held the role of Managing Director before maintaining a presence at the board level.

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With Amakhosi aiming to modernise their organisational structure, reports from Kick Off suggest Shongwe is poised to step into a more prominent executive role.

This anticipated move forms part of a wider restructuring strategy focused on clearly separating football operations from the commercial side of the club.

Kaizer Chiefs set for management changes

Currently, the club operates under executive chairman Kaizer Motaung, supported by a board comprising Jessica Motaung, Bobby Motaung, Mike Nkuna, Ari Lambropoulos, Hamid Muhammad and Moses Mashishi. The appointment of a CEO would signal a transition toward a more formal corporate hierarchy.

Under the proposed structure, Shongwe would take charge of overall club operations, while football-related decisions would remain the responsibility of sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr and football manager Bobby Motaung. The approach is intended to streamline processes and sharpen focus across both areas.

The timing aligns with preparations for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign, with these changes expected to be confirmed during the upcoming off-season.

Amakhosi coaching issue ahead of next season

On the technical side, uncertainty persists ahead of next season. The Soweto giants have been under the guidance of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following Nasreddine Nabi’s exit, with both tasked to see out the current season.

Their long-term future at the club remains undecided, as management is set to reassess the coaching setup once the campaign concludes.

There is still much at stake this season. Kaizer Chiefs currently have 47 points with four fixtures remaining and are within reach of their strongest tally since securing the league title under Stuart Baxter in 2014/15 with 69 points. Their closest challenge since then came in the 2019/20 season, when Ernst Middendorp led them to 57 points.

Off the pitch, Shongwe’s credentials strengthen his case for the role. He brings extensive experience in corporate leadership, having served in senior positions across major companies and boardrooms—expertise the club hopes will support its long-term ambitions.

His background aligns with that vision. Beyond his involvement with Kaizer Chiefs, Shongwe has built a notable business career, including chairmanship roles at Flow Communications and Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium.

A native of Eswatini, he also has a history in football, having played for Manzini Wanderers and Gaborone United before moving into the business world. Academically, he holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from the University of South Australia, complemented by studies in Economics and Accounting.

Source: Briefly News