Mamelodi Sundowns are facing another huge task in the Betway Premiership as they host Kaizer Chiefs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The defending champions thrashed Polokwane City on Sunday, May 3, 2026, to extend their lead in the title race with Orlando Pirates this season, but they need to do the same in their next match against the Glamour Boys.

Amakhosi are also looking forward to boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026-27 CAF Confederations Cup as they hope to secure third place after failing to defend the Nedbank Cup title which they won last season.

Title implications of Sundowns vs Chiefs

Football analyst, Uche Anuma while chatting with Briefly News pointed out how the results from the match between Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs would be important to the title race.

"Sundowns have three more games left this season in the league, which means securing all three points against Kaizer Chiefs is a must for them," he said.

"Any result other than a win for the Brazilians could reopen the title race and put Pirates in the driving seat, but I feel Sundowns are capable of beating Chiefs."

Source: Briefly News