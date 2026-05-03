Celebrity couple DJ Speedsta and Shamiso Mosaka received mixed reviews for their latest outfits at another event

The pair previously made headlines when they got dragged for their matching outfits at the Metro FM Awards

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to comment on their latest attires

DJ Speedsta and Shamiso Mosaka Redeem their Metro FM Look

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Shamiso Mosaka and her boyfriend, DJ Speedsta, had social media talking when they rocked up at an event with "better" outfits than at the Metro FM Awards.

The popular couple, who were recently dragged for their outfits, previously confirmed their romantic relationship on social media.

Entertainment channel @rapkulture shared the latest photos of the couple on its X account on 3 May 2026.

Social media users comment on the pair's outfit

@XSolwazi61633 said:

"Trying to redeem their Metro Awards mess, but now they look like grade 7 farewellers."

@Malinga_Kai1 responded:

"A fitted suit for Speedsta and black sneakers, and a smaller bow tie would have elevated his look. Shamiso is not beating the allegations at all."

@sandie99008608 wrote:

"What’s her excuse this time?"

@MindurTeasness reacted:

"You cannot make fun of Tyla, then rock up in a chandelier."

@masa_nozombile asked:

"What is that dress, honey?"

@arghmahn_ commented:

"There is something that is very unlikeable about Lesego. He looks so egotistic."

@SelloMalul53652 wrote:

"I don't know, there is just something offish about them together, but this is better than the Metros."

@weirdboy85 said:

"Is this payback for what happened the last time? Still not great but very Londi London."

@itszinhlelubisi reacted:

"Where was this dress during the Metro Awards? Traumatised us with that red material."

@MmabathoBoshego replied:

"I want to know what his parents think of their makoti."

@MasegoBT said:

"Love them, I just love that she doesn't entertain Twitter haters, ugirl."

@Noms24144 commented:

"Trying to redeem themselves from that red mess."

@kekgotso_ replied:

"Gents really date their opposites."

@Ado941952954704 wrote:

"Why are her bo*bs under the dress's b*ob cup?"

@Ayine_pula said:

"She still looks bad, Bakithi, Lil Wayne."

@BassieReigns responded:

"She keeps her nails short these days."

@Bunnychow65760 said:

"Who the heck is styling them?"

@Nonhlanhla91532 replied:

"Trying to redeem themselves from that almost strawberry matric dance look."

@limphoseeiso_ reacted:

"Someone said chandelier, and I can't unsee it."

@MaluksMesho replied:

"They always look a mess."

@mtolo_gqem said:

"Unfortunately, this dress is not redeeming the mess of the metros, and Speedsta’ s attire is missing lanto."

@Makhorane_ responded:

"Hopefully, this time, he wasn't dragging her."

@Lulu_Hon wrote:

"The dress is hideous with those bra straps."

@Zuko1549050 reacted:

"She can’t dress."

@Nina_Fox_ commented:

"It looks good to me."

@Politicalpotion said:

"Nah, this is ugly. Can’t they get a stylist or something?"

DJ Speedsta and Shamiso Mosaka Redeem their Metro FM Look

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Speedsta's latest video with Shamiso Mosaka: "You guys make sense"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rapper and radio personality Speedsta recently caused a wave on social media when he shared a video on X.

A video of the TV personality and his rumoured girlfriend, Shamiso Mosaka, trended online.

Social media users commented on the video of the TV personalities.

Source: Briefly News