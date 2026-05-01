South African musician Tyla spoke about interviewers who ask weird questions during interviews, only to spin the story

Tyla was amazed at how questions are spun to make headlines that have nothing to do with the interview

Her fans found this both amusing and startling, and they gave their opinions on her recent post

Tyla has called out interviewers who ask weird quesrions. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Grammy-award winning South African singer Tyla went viral after her recent Instagram stories. The star blasted interviewers who have ulterior motives with their questions, just for clickbait headlines.

Tyla puts interviewers on blast

The Push 2 Start hitmaker went online and dragged the media people who ask some weird questions just to spin the story to make it something that it is not.

"Interviewers are asking questions for headlines, I swear. They're like, "If you could steal someone's clothes, who would it be?" For the article to end up as, 'Tyla wants to steal Timmy thick's clothes. Like?" she wrote.

The post went viral on X (Twitter), with fans backing her claims, slamming the interviewers.

Tyla exposed some interviewers' tricks. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

The fan account, @Tylasgirl, took the post to social media, with the caption, "Tyla is so real for clocking these weird interviewers."

@Phutiiiiiii joked:

"Girl is like dafuk."

@dezbenissan laughed:

"LOL, not Timmy thick."

@AnTesla said:

"Mr Media. Love when she talks her sh."

@Plutonium_Decay responded:

"She is right, though."

@justinstfrogie stated:

"She’s like the funniest pop star ever."

@xtraflo reacted:

"Timmy Thick of all people."

Tyla speaks music success

Tyla was recently interviewed by E! News when she attended the Billboard's Women in Music event on Wednesday, 29 April 2026. She wore a risque dress, which was completely backless on the red carpet. When asked about the moment Water changed her life, Tyla exclaimed:

“That was insane. My life literally flipped on its head. It was a lot of adjusting, you know? Because where I’m from in South Africa is very different to everything over here, so that moment changed my whole life, honestly.”

On how she navigated the industry, Tyla said she sticks to what she enjoys the most.

“I just went with what feels good. And now I feel like I’m at a place where I’m really just having the most fun. Coming from literally the bottom of Africa and my music playing all over the world, it’s like a dream for a lot of people. So, I’m just blessed.”

Tyla explained what her music sounds like to a lot of people, saying it is a mixture of different genres.

Tyla marks music success with new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla teased new music with Swedish singer Zara Larsson, and it caused a stir online.

This came after a historic victory at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), where she scored four nominations for the year, for her hit song, Chanel, which has 300 million streams on Spotify, making it one of her biggest songs.

Source: Briefly News