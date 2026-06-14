Omar Artan will reportedly receive his full FIFA World Cup fee despite missing the tournament after being denied entry into the United States

The Somali referee says he had valid travel documents and remains determined to officiate at a future World Cup

FIFA's decision comes as Artan receives international support and a major UEFA appointment following the disappointment

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Africa's top referee Omar Artan is set to receive his full FIFA World Cup fee despite missing the tournament after being denied entry into the United States. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Africa's top referee Omar Artan will reportedly receive his full FIFA World Cup fee despite being denied entry into the United States and missing the tournament he had been selected to officiate at.

Artan, a Somali referee who was among the officials chosen for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was turned away by U.S. immigration authorities after arriving in Miami ahead of the competition. Despite his absence from the tournament, FIFA has reportedly committed to paying him his full tournament fee.

The development was first reported by BBC Sport on 14 June 2026 and comes days after Artan received a hero's welcome upon his return to Somalia.

Omar Artan receives full World Cup compensation

BBC Sport reports that FIFA will pay Artan his full World Cup salary even though he will not officiate any matches at the tournament.

The exact amount has not been disclosed. However, reports suggest referees at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will earn more than US$100,000 (approximately R1.65 million), with additional bonuses available for officials selected for later-stage matches.

Artan, who became the Confederation of African Football's men's referee of the year in 2025, expressed disappointment over the situation.

Speaking about his failed attempt to enter the United States, Artan said:

"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa."

He added:

"I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."

U.S. authorities explain decision

A U.S. government official told BBC Sport that Artan was refused entry after additional vetting. The official said:

"This individual was seeking admission to the United States.

"Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act."

Artan has denied any knowledge of the alleged associations.

The referee said immigration officials questioned him about links to the Somali militant group Al Shabab and that he told them he knew nothing about the organisation.

Africa's top referee Omar Artan will reportedly receive full FIFA World Cup pay. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

UEFA shows support after World Cup setback

Artan's standing within world football remains strong despite the setback. UEFA announced that the 34-year-old will officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, on 12 August 2026.

Upon returning to Mogadishu, Artan thanked supporters and vowed to continue pursuing his dream.

"I promise you that I'll be officiating you in the next World Cup," he said.

The decision by FIFA to honour his compensation ensures that, although he will not take part in the 2026 tournament, his selection as one of the world's top referees remains formally recognised.

Gayton McKenzie's Omar Artan comments spark backlash

Briefly News also reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie found himself at the centre of a growing storm after defending the United States' decision to deny Somali referee Omar Artan entry to the FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie's remarks about Artan's diplomatic passport triggered fierce reactions from journalists, politicians and football fans across Africa, with critics questioning his understanding of diplomatic travel documents while others rallied behind the celebrated referee.

Source: Briefly News