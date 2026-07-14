Honor unveiled the X7e with a headline-grabbing 7,500mAh battery packed into a surprisingly slim and lightweight budget handset

The phone ships with a physical Instant AI button on the side, a rare hardware feature for an entry-level device

A 6.61-inch 120Hz display running Android 16 makes the first boot experience feel polished well above the price tag

The HONOR X7e is a budget-friendly phone. Images: Honor ZA and Adobe Stock

Source: UGC

The Honor X7e arrives making a bold statement before you even switch it on. Straight out of the box, the Sunrise Orange colourway, turns heads immediately. The phone feels noticeably slim and light in the hand, sitting at roughly 207 grams, which is impressive given what is hiding inside.

The battery that changes the conversation

The surprise is a 7,500mAh battery, and it is genuinely the centrepiece of the entire device. For a budget phone to ship with a cell of this size is unusual, and it instantly reframes the conversation around what affordable smartphones can offer in 2026. Paired with 45W charging support, the X7e is clearly positioning itself as the phone you reach for when you need to go the distance without hunting for a wall socket.

An AI button on a budget phone

Just as surprising is the dedicated Instant AI button built into the side of the handset. Physical shortcut keys are seldom found on entry-level devices, making this a genuinely tactical addition that sets the X7e apart on the spec sheet. Whether it earns its place in day-to-day use is a question that deserves a proper answer after a full week of testing.

Display and first boot

The 6.61-inch screen running at 120Hz gives the X7e an immediate edge when it comes to everyday scrolling and navigation. The initial setup on Android 16, running under Honor's MagicOS 10 skin, feels fluid and polished in a way that can catch you off guard at this price point. The HD+ (720p) panel resolution is worth keeping an eye on once real-world video content comes into the picture, but first impressions from the home screen are positive.

A 7,500mAh battery, a physical AI button, and a rugged, drop-resistant build for a budget price point sounds like a dream on paper. But does the day-to-day performance match the specs?

This phone is going through its paces all week. Stay tuned for the full, unfiltered review next week!

Source: Briefly News