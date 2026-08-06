Curro Sandown announced the passing of Emma De Waldon-Holmes, the school's 2024 Top 1 Academic Achiever

The school in Cape Town described Emma as a dedicated and kind student who left a lasting legacy on the Curro Sandown community

South Africans expressed grief online, with many noting the recent loss of several young students across Gauteng schools

Curro Sandown has announced the death of Emma De Waldon-Holmes, the school's 2024 Top 1 Academic Achiever. The private school in Gauteng shared the news on 5 August 2026, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a young woman described as a standout member of their community.

Curro Sandown mourned Emma De Waldon-Holmes' death. Image: Griffin Wooldridge

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, the school wrote that Emma's "dedication, kindness, and pursuit of excellence will always be remembered," adding that she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire those at Curro Sandown. The school closed its tribute with the words: "Forever an Amigo. Forever part of the Curro Sandown family."

No details about the circumstances of Emma's passing were shared by Curro Sandown. The announcement drew an outpouring of condolences from parents, former pupils, and members of the broader school community. Several commenters noted that Emma's death was one of a number of student losses reported across Gauteng schools in recent days, deepening the sense of grief online. Read the Curro Sandown tribute to Emma:

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Curro Sandown mourns 2024 matriculant

Curro Sandown extended its condolences to Emma's family, friends, and all who were touched by her life. The community responded with heartfelt messages on the Curro Sandown Facebook post:

June Schlebusch said:

"This is extremely sad to hear of so many pupils dying. I'm in deep prayer for all our children. Please may they be blessed and protected."

Tania Conradie wrote:

"On behalf of everyone at Curro Riverside, we extend our heartfelt condolences to your school community, the learner's family and all who knew and loved her. Keeping your entire school community close in our hearts. 💙"

Annie Van Der Merwe said:

"😪💔🙏 RIP, beautiful young woman."

Amber Johnson reacted:

"Another pupil gone 😭"

Dial A Property wrote:

"No maan, how many RIPs for students this week from all over Gauteng schools? My condolences."

Reihana Coovadia added:

"So so sad to hear about so many young people passing. Condolences to all their loved ones. RIP beautiful children."

Carmen Stephenson Potter shared:

"RIP young lady. Sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Other Briefly News stories about tragic losses

The heartbreaking passing of former Kenmere Primary School learner Qa-eed Lodewyk, who was remembered fondly by the school and community as tributes poured in.

The tragic passing of Cambridge High School past pupil Charné Jegels, who died on her birthday, left a community in mourning.

The passing of Grade 3 teacher Danielle de Beer, and she was remembered fondly by the Curro Mbombela community after her brief tenure at the school.

Source: Briefly News