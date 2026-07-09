Curro Mbombela announced the passing of Grade 3 teacher Danielle de Beer, who had recently joined the school

Staff and the wider community remembered de Beer as a warm, dedicated educator who cared deeply for her learners and colleagues

Colleagues, parents and community members poured out heartfelt condolences to her family online

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A Mpumalanga school community is grieving the loss of one of its newest teachers. Curro Mbombela announced on 8 July 2026 that Grade 3 teacher Danielle de Beer had passed away, just shortly after joining the school.

Curro Mbombela lost a new staff member and shared her tribute. Image: Berna Eliff / Pexels

Source: UGC

The school shared the news on Facebook, describing de Beer as someone who brought genuine warmth and care to everything she did. The school extended its condolences to her family, calling the loss deeply painful for the entire community.

Curro teacher leaves lasting mark

Though her time at Curro Mbombela was brief, de Beer clearly made an impression that went far beyond the classroom. The school's tribute captured what many who knew her felt: that she was the kind of person who made those around her feel seen and valued.

A separate message shared alongside the announcement carried a phrase that summed up the community's sentiment: "Once a Bella, always a Bella. Read the school's tribute to Ms Danielle de Beer below:

Curro community pours out condolences

Those who knew de Beer or followed the school's page came together to offer words of comfort to her loved ones. The school asked for the community's support and prayers for de Beer's family as they navigate this difficult time. Read the comments below:

@Lizelle van der Walt said:

"Condolences to her family and colleagues 🤍🤍🤍"

@Zandi Sithole wrote:

"Our deepest condolences to the family, Curro Mbombela Staff, the learners and friends. May the Holy Spirit comfort you during this difficult period. Ohhh no Ms Danielle de Beer, may your soul rest in peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

@Khomi Msk Malapane added:

"Deepest condolences to her family and the Bella extended family. What a loss 😢"

@Mbali La Sambo shared:

"Deepest condolences to the family and colleagues 🕊"

@Lizelle Hefer commented:

"Danielle touched hearts in ways words can't capture. She was a gentle soul on earth and now a radiant Angel above."

Other Briefly News stories about losses

A grade 11 learner at Hoërskool Sand du Plessis, passed away suddenly, leaving his school community reeling in grief.

The tragic loss of Anna Ncobile Mkhabela, a Grade 9 learner from Curro Secunda, who was deeply cherished by her community touched many.

Mrs Sandy Frewen, a dedicated teacher at St John's College who touched the lives of countless families during her 23 years of service.

Source: Briefly News