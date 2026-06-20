•Curro Secunda is mourning the loss of Anna Ncobile Mkhabela, a Grade 9 student cherished in the community

•The school’s heartfelt tribute resonated deeply with parents and others, prompting messages of condolence

•This tragedy has sparked a wider discussion, as many noted the increased visibility of death notices on social media

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Curro Secunda announced the loss of Anna Ncobile Mkhabela. Image: Curro Secunda

Source: Facebook

The Curro Secunda community in Mpumalanga announced the sudden loss of Anna Ncobile Mkhabela on 17 June 2026. The announcement was shared through a memorial message. left students and staff grieving. They processed the passing of a young girl in the prime of her life.

Curro Secunda's tribute reflected the void left by a student who was well-loved by those around her. In a poignant tribute, the school stated: "Anna was a cherished member of our school community, and her presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew her." The school's post was intentionally shared to hold space for communal grief, providing a proven, supportive way for the community to process death together. By sharing her story, the school actively encouraged everyone to remember her vibrant spirit and the lasting impact she made. Read the tribute below:

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Is there an increase in SA learners dying?

Anna’s passing ignited a public discussion about the perceived increase in child and adolescent deaths across the country. Many social media users have expressed concern over the frequency of memorial posters appearing on their feeds, questioning whether youth mortality is on the rise. There have been no official reports of a trend of teens dying more in South Africa. According to Nature, experts highlight the "digital noticeboard" effect, where social media posts make local tragedies instantly visible to a national audience. Read the comments below:

The deaths of school children have become noticeable with an increase in public announcements. Image: Kaboompics / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mosetsana MmewaBatho said:

"As a mom who lost her teenage girl in 2026, I send out a big hug to this lovely girl's parents and the grieving community. I still don’t understand what’s happening this year."

Chantel van der Merwe wrote:

"Beautiful Girl, you are gone too soon. Our deepest sympathies to your loved ones."

Sandy Sandani added:

"A child with a bright future ahead has fallen. May her soul rest in peace, oh Lord, please give the strength to the family during this difficult time, sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends and school."

Magda Amorim was touched:

"So many children lost. Condolences to the family and friends of this beautiful young soul. RIP."

Bernadet Van Aardt said:

"My deepest condolences to her family, friends, fellow learners and teachers. May God keep you all in his loving hands through this difficult time. RIP Anna."

Other Briefly News stories about loss of learners

A school in Bloemfontein announced the passing of one of its learners, and the parent of the deceased child responded to the attribution on social media.

South Africans were heartbroken after a pupil from Bellville passed away after an alleged assault by a classmate.

A grade 11 learner who was popularly known as a sports star passed away suddenly and left members of the public in mourning.

Source: Briefly News