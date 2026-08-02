Heidi Giokos posted a heartfelt message on X thanking supporters after reports emerged that eNCA dismissed her

The former anchor was allegedly let go after she appeared in a June 2026 advertisement without notifying management

eNCA has neither confirmed nor denied the dismissal, leaving fans rallying behind the journalist on social media

Heidi Giokos spoke out after her dismissal from eNCA over an advert. Image: heidigiokos

Source: Instagram

Former eNCA anchor Heidi Giokos has spoken out for the first time after reports surfaced that the broadcaster had let her go, and the response from Mzansi has been nothing short of overwhelming. In a post shared on X on Saturday, 1 August 2026, Giokos thanked her supporters with a deeply personal statement that signalled something significant had changed in her professional life.

Heidi Giokos breaks her silence after eNCA exit

According to reports, Giokos was dismissed by eNCA after she appeared in an advertisement in June 2026 without first seeking or obtaining approval from the channel's management. The broadcaster has yet to officially address the situation, choosing neither to confirm nor deny the alleged termination.

Without directly referencing the circumstances of her exit, Giokos used her post to reaffirm her commitment to honest journalism.

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"For me, journalism has always been about telling the truth without fear or favour. That is what I have always stood for, and what I will continue to stand for," she wrote, crediting the flood of messages she received for reminding her why "integrity, humanity, bravery and the truth matter."

Read Heidi Giokos' original post below:

Mzansi rallies behind Heidi Giokos after her eNCA exit

Supporters flooded her comments section with words of solidarity and encouragement. Below are some of the reactions:

@asandamagaqa remarked:

"Soft landings, love. Can't wait to experience your next chapter. All the best, Heidi 💖"

@LuthandoNondumo said:

"Mina, I stand with you. They could accuse you of anything, I would still stand with you.. If you ask me to stop watching @eNCA ..I will do that. Sisi, mna ndihamba nawe..🎼🎼🎵🎵"

@ashethinksheis shared:

"We're with you, Heidi. You were loyal to that brand. They did you dirty. Please don't worry too much. Lady Karma knows everyone's address; She'll even the scales of justice soon."

@livincomfort1 added:

"Good luck with whatever you do. You and your family are very professional journalists. Honest and trustworthy goes a long way"

@nathi_mahala comforted:

"What's happened to you is redirection to something greater than what you can imagine...God be with you."

Video of Heidi Giokos preparing traditional beer impresses Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were impressed after a video of Heidi Giokos preparing sorghum beer circulated online.

The footage shows her using her hands to drain the alcoholic liquid from the sorghum and maize grains, which are discarded.

Source: Briefly News