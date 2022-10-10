A video of eNCA broadcaster, Heidi Giokos busy with the process of preparing sorghum beer has been circulating online

The footage shows her using her hands to drain the alcoholic liquid from the sorghum and maize grains which are discarded

South African social media users were impressed by her work and showered her with positive comments on the post

Umqombothi, or sorghum beer, is a traditional beer loved by many Africans throughout the years.

Although different people may have different methods of preparing the drink, it is quite a process. eNCA broadcaster, Heidi Giokos took to the bluebird app to share a video of herself hard at work preparing the milky alcoholic beverage.

Eager news reporter Heidi Giokos won over Mzansi with her Umqombothi making skills. Image: @HeidiGiokos/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Umqombothi is not only pure enjoyment, but it is also a traditional drink that is made in advance for serving at important celebrations and it is believed to assist in communication with the amadlozi, or ancestors.

In the video, Heidi is seen alongside another lady busy with the process called “ukuvova” which is the draining of the sorghum and maize grains that was brewed to make the alcoholic drink.

Check out the clip below:

South African social media users were left quite impressed by her commitment to the task and learning African cultural ways.

@ButhelezinChee replied:

“It's drained "waste" of sorghum that was brewed to make traditional alcohol...I wish I could put it better but I hope u will get some clue...as u can see in the video they are draining alcohol and what they put aside in "amavovo"...”

@mpendullo commented:

“Umfazi wenza njena ke ukube usulobolile ngabe ushuqule manje ekhanda.”

@KomaneRre responded:

“I ain't gonna lie, the way Heidi has immersed herself in the black culture, it's not cringe worthy, it has a certain level of genuineness about it, and I have a deep level of respect for that, we can all learn a thing or 2 from you as Sans.”

@KgohloaneDuncan replied:

“Lindo must marry this woman.”

@Thobile26992984 commented:

“Giokos I love you... My husband even knows you now he'll call me baby Heidi is on TV come to watch. I love you I even love your dresses you are my favourite so far... Keep up the good work don't mind negativity me and some love you .”

@Morokane1 wrote:

“Mavovo is moroko in Tswana, it's the residue from traditional beer or umqombothi after straining . .”

