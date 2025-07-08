“It’s Too Much, Aunty”: South African Homeowner Calls Out Domestic Worker Over Big Plate of Food
- A South African homeowner went viral after sharing a video of her domestic worker serving herself a large plate of food
- The domestic worker explained she had ironed seven baskets of clothes and deserved a hearty meal, but the homeowner was not having it, as she called her out for it in the clip
- Social media users were divided, with some supporting the homeowner’s concerns about wastage, while others defended the worker’s right to enjoy a substantial meal after hard work
A South African homeowner took to social media to vent her surprise after discovering the large meal her domestic worker had dished up for her.
Big plate of viennas from domestic stuns homeowner
The clip, shared under the handle @DLvebucCAkC on Instagram on 6 July 2025, has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
In the video, the homeowner expressed her concerns after seeing the large meal her domestic worker had dished up for herself. The post, which quickly went viral, featured a plate piled high with viennas and thick slices of bread enough to feed more than one person, according to the madam.
The domestic worker expressed that she had ironed seven baskets of clothing and wanted to enjoy a meal after completing the hard work. The homeowner shared her thoughts as she questioned the domestic worker’s actions, saying:
"It’s too much, aunty. This is called wastage. If this were your place, would you eat all that food? Just take two viennas and four slices of bread, and leave the rest. Aunty, respect me the way I respect you. Stop being rude."
To which the domestic worker responded by saying:
"No, Madam, let me go enjoy my food, my vienns, I have an appetite today, let me enjoy life, is short."
The clip sparked a massive buzz online, with many users divided in their reactions. Some sided with the homeowner, saying the plate was excessive and could be considered inconsiderate. Others defended the domestic worker, arguing that her job is physically demanding and she deserves a hearty meal to maintain her energy levels.
Watch the video.
Mzansi weighs in on madam vs domestic worker
Mzansi is buzzing after a video showed a domestic worker dishing a large meal, leaving the madam upset. Social media users are divided, with some defending the helper’s hearty plate.
Jarydsolomon003 said:
"This is the same Aunty who cooked 5 burgers last week."
Drtaumpe8658 expressed:
"Auntie stressing boss lady every day."
Moo Na Xxe shared:
"The moment she said she ironed seven baskets of clothes, I forgave her and let her eat."
Malema_neo commented:
"We had that, and she ate like this. I swear she ate for everyone starving at home, damn."
