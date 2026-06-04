WESTERN CAPE— The Garden Route Disaster Management team has warned that flooding in the Western Cape will continue for several days, despite rain easing. Head of the department Gerhard Otto explained that water from overflowing dams, including Stompdrift and Gamkapoort, must still move downstream through the Gouritz River system to reach the sea.

Floods caused destruction in the Western Cape. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

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According to local disaster management assessments, hundreds of people have been displaced across the Garden Route and Little Karoo regions. This comes a month after a level 8 storm hit the area. Authorities confirmed that roads have been cut off, communities are isolated, and emergency services recently rescued a woman and two children trying to cross a river near Zoar.

Garden Route authorities assess flood risks

More than 60 people have been evacuated from Oudtshoorn and are housed at the Toekomsrus Community Hall. Genevive Okkers from Bongolethu stated that residents had not recovered from the previous floods, which destroyed their furniture and homes. Emergency teams are monitoring river levels and coordinating with humanitarian organisations to distribute supplies.

Gift of the Givers has mobilised relief efforts across the region to distribute food, blankets, and water. Mario Ferreira from the organisation noted that the Wittedrift area near Plettenberg Bay, De Rust, and Oudtshoorn are heavily affected. Officials stated that while many residents heeded early warnings to stock up on necessities before being cut off, ongoing humanitarian assistance is required while regional dams continue to overflow.

Source: Briefly News