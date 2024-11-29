Ali Siddiq is a renowned American stand-up comedian, radio personality, public speaker, and writer based in Houston, Texas. He often shares humorous family events in interviews and sketches. We have gathered all there is to know about him, including info about his wife.

Does Ali Siddiq have a wife? A look into the comedian's personal life. Photos: @alisiddiq (Modified by editor)

Ali Siddiq debuted in the comedy arena in the late 1990s when he performed at the Just Joking Comedy Club in Houston during the club's Apollo Night. He has since thrived in the entertainment industry due to his dynamic personal storytelling and humour, rooted in his experiences during incarceration.

Ali Siddiq's profile summary

Full name Ali Siddiq Gender Male Date of birth October 17, 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height 5 feet 9 inches Religion Islamic Sexual orientation Straight Education Jane Long and Paul Revere Middle School Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, and public speaker Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube Net worth $1 million (approx)

Ali Siddiq's age and life

Ali Siddiq (age 51 years old as of 2024) was born on October 17, 1973, in Texas, United States. He holds American nationality and belongs to an African-American ethnic background.

Siddiq's parents separated when he was young, leaving him and his siblings to be raised solely by their mother and other family members. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Siddiq opens up about his bond with his mother, saying,

I still talk to my mom. And when things go wrong, or when I don’t understand something, I immediately tell my mother.

Ali Siddiq at the Regency Village in Westwood, California, for "The Machine" premiere. Photo by Valerie Macon

Ali Siddiq's children

Siddiq is said to have nine children. He is a family-oriented father and sometimes mentions his family in interviews and posts about them on social media. Here are facts gathered about his family:

Two of Ali's daughters often appear in his social media posts. The youngest is Hannan, who is 5 years old as of 2024, and Halaina (estimated 7 years old as of 2024). In July 2019, the girls appeared with their father in an interview with KPRC.

In August 2024, Ali Siddiq posted a video celebrating one of his daughter's ice skating wins. He wrote;

My baby put together another amazing performance and racked up another first place in ice skating. Let's go!

Ali has a son named Hassan (age estimated 10 years as of 2024) who he often posts on Instagram.

Siddiq's mother and father

Ali's father was born in 1952 and passed on February 14, 2018. His mother is a teacher. In a YouTube video posted on his channel in February 2024, he spoke about his childhood, he said:

My mom dealt with a dude who abused me. That was the stuff they put their children in. I blame my pops for that. I didn’t blame my mom.

From left to right: Ali Siddiq's wife/girlfriend, son, mother and father. Photo: @alisiddiq on Instagram (modified by author)

Ali Siddiq's sisters

Ali had a baby half-sister, Ashley Rae Mitchell, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 8. This was a traumatic event for the entire family.

He has another sister who works as a teacher in India, as per his interview with Joe Rogan in June 2024. It is not known if this is the same sister who is 2 years older than Ali and who he said raised him. In April 2024, he revealed in a YouTube video he has another sister who is in the navy.

The woman who featured on Ali Siddiq's IG in May 2020. Photos: @alisiddiq (Modified by editor)

Ali Siddiq's wife

There is a lady he posts on his Instagram, who appears to be the mother of some of his children. Ali refers to her as his other half and plus one in photo captions.

Ali Siddiq's career

Ali Siddiq has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. His career encompasses the following;

Stand-up comedy

Siddiq debuted his comedy career at the Just Joking Comedy Club in Houston in December 1997, shortly after being released from prison. He was later hired to co-host the club's Apollo Night in February 1998. However, he gained initial recognition through appearances on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and Live from Gotham.

In 2013, he was named Comedy Central's #1 Comic to Watch, significantly boosting his profile as one of the funniest comedians. His unique comedy approach has made him stand out for decades. On stage, he incorporates a unique blend of personal storytelling and humour.

Specials and Projects

In 2016, Siddiq performed a half-hour-long special on the Comedy Central series The Half Hour. In 2017, he began production of It's Bigger Than These Bars, filmed at the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas, and aired in February 2018.

In 2022, he launched two significant projects: The Domino Effect on YouTube and Unprotected Sets on EPIX. The Domino Effect quickly became one of the most-watched specials. The following year, he released sequels to this special, including The Domino Effect 2: Loss, which debuted in June 2023 and has already attracted millions of views.

Ali Siddiq onstage at 415 Comedy Club in San Francisco, California. Photo by FilmMagic

Movies and TV shows

The talented stand-up comedian has also ventured into acting. He has appeared in popular movies and TV shows, as seen below;

Year Title Role 2022 D.L. Hughley's Speakeasy: Comedy Overload Himself 2022 Flatbush Misdemeanors Bishop 2018 The Opposition With Jordan Klepper Guest 2015 This Is Not Happening Guest

How much is Al Siddiq worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Ando Money, Ali Siddiq's net worth is estimated at $1 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his stand-up comedian, writer, and public speaker career.

Ali also sells merchandise on his website, which adds to his net worth. Some of the products he sells include a Story Hoodie ($60.00), a Smile Tee ($35.00), and a Don't Hope Tee ($35.00).

Why was Ali Siddiq imprisoned?

At the age of 14, Siddiq began dealing with drugs and was arrested at 19. He was convicted of delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 15 years in prison at the Ruben M. Torres Unit in Hondo, Texas. However, he only served six years and was released on October 21, 1997.

Comedian Ali Siddiq onstage at the Comedy Show at The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jason Kempin

Trivia

Siddiq grew up in Houston's Third Ward, an area known for its challenges, including drug use and crime.

From January 2021 to January 2024, Ali co-hosted the R&B afternoon radio show Uncle Funky Larry Jones & Ali Siddiq on KMJQ.

on KMJQ. Siddiq has participated in various podcasts and shows, including The Joe Rogan Experience and NBC's Bring the Funny , where he was a top finalist.

and NBC's , where he was a top finalist. Siddiq discovered his talent for comedy while incarcerated. He used humour to cope and connect with fellow inmates.

Ali's comedic style is often described as storytelling, and he draws from his life experiences, upbringing, and family life.

Ali volunteered for the Harris County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.

In 2009, Ali began hosting the annual Jive Turkeys Comedy Show, which raises funds for the Houston Food Bank.

Above is everything you need to know about Ali Siddiq's career, age, and personal life. He is an incredibly talented stand-up comedian, writer, and public speaker who has cemented his name in the entertainment industry for decades.

