Most-watched television events in the world ever: Top 20 list ranked

Getting millions or even billions of people worldwide to do the same thing simultaneously cannot be underestimated. However, a special event occurs every once in a while that demands a large percentage of the world’s population to pay attention. Some of the most-watched television events attracted staggering numbers of diverse viewers.

Here is the top 20 most-watched television events in the world ever. Photo: RUSSELL BOYCE, Michael Cooper, Mehdi Taamallah, Aaron Chown via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The most-watched TV event list is dominated by the biggest sporting events in the world, such as the World Cup and the Olympics. Here is a glimpse of some of the most-watched events in history.

Which is the most viewed television event?

From concerts, charity events, and weddings to legendary matches, these are the most-watched television events ever:

1. Queen Elizabeth II Funeral (5.1 billion viewers)

More than 5.2 billion viewers tuned in to watch this historic occurrence. Photo: Emilio Morenatti

Source: Getty Images

As of 2023, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is the most-watched TV event in the world. Held on September 19 2022, it was the first British monarch service to be broadcast on television.

2. Michael Jackson’s Memorial Service (2.5 billion viewers)

More than two billion people tuned in to watch the tribute being paid to Michael at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on July 7 2009. Photo: Harrison Funk

Source: Getty Images

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, goes on record as the most-awarded artist in history. With such popularity, it is no wonder his memorial service would be among the most-watched TV events worldwide. The singer died of acute propofol intoxication on June 25, 2009, in California, at 50.

3. 1996 Atlanta Olympics Opening Ceremony (3.6 billion viewers)

Despite developing Parkinson’s disease from years of pounding to the head, Ali’s cauldron lighting was the most extraordinary moment of the Atlanta Games. Photo: Michael Cooper

Source: Getty Images

On July 19, 1996, a retired, aged and almost disabled Muhammad Ali appeared on Centennial Olympic Stadium’s main stage to light the Olympic torch that officially started the games.

4. Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2008 (3 billion viewers)

Performers are seen in the Bird Nest Stadium during the opening ceremony on August 08, 2008 in Beijing, China. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

It was no coincidence that this event happened on August 8, 2008, as the number 8 is considered the lucky number in China. On this day, the Chinese changed the weather by making the clouds outside the Beijing National Stadium disappear to ensure it did not rain.

5. Funeral of Lady Diana (2 billion viewers)

The coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 6 1997. Photo: RUSSELL BOYCE

Source: Getty Images

Lady Diana died on August 31 1997, after her intoxicated driver smashed her limousine into a tunnel. Her funeral attracted one of the largest recorded viewerships, a testament to her legacy that continues to reveal itself through her son, Prince Harry.

6. Muhammad Ali vs Larry Holmes: The Last Hurrah (2 billion viewers)

Muhammad stood toe-to-toe against Larry in a ten-round match before his manager stopped it. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Despite his retirement in June 1979, Ali agreed to fight with Larry Holmes, the WBC Heavyweight Champion in Las Vegas; hence, the match was dubbed “The Last Hurrah".

7. Muhammad Ali vs Leon Spinks II (2 billion viewers)

Ali defeated the younger Spinks in this rematch and regained the title. Photo: Robert Abbott Sengstacke

Source: Getty Images

Muhammad Ali holds the record for the most viewed broadcasts based on an individual. His fight against Leon Spinks II was aired on September 15, 1978. The Louisiana Superdome rematch cost ABC a fortune to broadcast, recorded an attendance of over 60,000 people, and delivered a 2 billion global viewership.

8. Live 8 (2 billion viewers)

Madonna performing at the Live 8 concert. Photo: Grant Triplow

Source: Getty Images

To raise funds to end global poverty, the G8 countries and South Africa performed simultaneous concerts on July 2, 2005. Ten concerts took place that day, with performances from Madonna, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, and Will Smith.

9. Live Aid (1.9 billion viewers)

The concert was held simultaneously in USA and London, raising over $127 million. Photo: Phil Dent

Source: Getty Images

Arguably one of the most watched events in history, Live Aid took place in July 1985 to raise funds for a famine-stricken Ethiopia.

10. Antonio Inoki vs Muhammad Ali (1.4 billion viewers)

Ali set yet another viewership record through this match. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

This match took place in Tokyo on June 26, 1976, after Muhammad won over Richard Dunn, which resulted in him winning the WBC/WBA heavyweight championship.

11. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding (1.9 billion viewers)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Photo: Aaron Chown

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most royal weddings held on weekdays, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was held on a weekend. This resulted in a large viewership, with 1.9 billion people tuned in to watch the event.

12. Sydney’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks (1.1 billion viewers)

Fireworks lighting up the night sky in Sydney. Photo: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Every year on December 31, hundreds of millions of viewers tune in to watch stunning firework displays in front of the Sydney Harbour and Opera House.

13. World Cup Final, France vs Croatia (1 billion viewers)

Kylian Mbappe and Atoine Griezmann celebrate winning the trophy on September 9, 2018. Photo: Mehdi Taamallah

Source: Getty Images

On July 15, 2018, Croatia attempted to beat France in their first World Cup Final appearance. In the end, France beat Croatia 4-2. However, Luka Modric, the Croatian captain, was awarded the Golden Ball award for his exemplary performance.

14. Aloha From Hawaii Via Satellite (1 billion viewers)

Proceeds from the concert were directed towards the Kui Lee Cancer Fund. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

This concert was broadcast from the Honolulu International Centre and starred the renowned singer Elvis Presley. After a seven-year musical hiatus to focus on his acting career, Elvis made a comeback through a live concert.

15. Chilean Miners Rescue (1 billion viewers)

Drilling machines work in the rescue operation to free 33 miners trapped in the San Esteban gold and copper mine in Copiapo. Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI

Source: Getty Images

On August 5 2010, 2,300 feet underground in the Chilean Copiapo goldmine collapsed, trapping 33 miners. After nearly two months, on October 13, the miners were rescued from the ground as a billion people watched the 23-hour rescue event on TV.

16. The Wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer (1 billion viewers)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day. Photo: Tim Graham

Source: Getty Images

This event occurred on July 29, 1981, when Lady Diana was transformed from a nursery teacher to the Princess of Wales and the mother of the future King of England, Prince Harry.

17. World Cup Final, Spain vs Netherlands in 2010 (1 billion viewers)

Iker Casillas celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup Final match. Photo: Simon Bruty

Source: Getty Images

Spain won their first and only World Cup during this game. On the other hand, the Netherlands garnered nine yellow cards and a red card, making it the tournament’s dirtiest game.

18. ICC Cricket World Cup, India vs Pakistan (1 billion viewers)

Although Pakistan took the game’s lead, India was ultimately announced as the winner. Photo: LUC CLAESSEN

Source: Getty Images

On February 15, 2015, the entire cricketing community tuned in to watch the semi-final between Pakistan and India.

19. Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman (1 billion viewers)

This boxing event was termed The Rumble in the Jungle. Photo: Ken Rega

Source: Getty Images

Held in the Democratic Republic of Congo, this boxing event is regarded as one of the greatest sporting events in history. This match generated over $100 million in revenue and attracted 60,000 attendees.

20. Apollo 11 Moon Landing (600 million viewers)

Neil Armstrong took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera. Photo: Heritage Space

Source: Getty Images

This event closes the list of the most-watched TV event in the world. On July 20, 1969, 600 million people tuned in to see Neil Armstrong making his first steps on the moon.

This article has everything you need to know about the most-watched television events in the world. Unsurprisingly, these events made it to this list as they drew billions of spectators worldwide.

READ ALSO: Top 15 most viewed sporting events in the world in 2023

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on the top 15 most viewed sporting events in the world in 2023. Attention sports enthusiasts! Get ready to discover the competitions that have the world on the edge of their seats.

From the international stage to the club level, these top 15 most viewed sporting events in the world showcase the very best in athletic competition. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual observer, this list is a must-read for anyone interested in the pulse of the sports world.

Source: Briefly News