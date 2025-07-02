In a recent interview, Amor Vittone clarified the nature of her relationship with Joost van der Westhuizen at the time of his death

The confusion stems from the fact that Amor Vittone and Joost van der Westhuizen initiated divorce proceedings in 2010

Amor Vittone has been involved in ongoing court disputes over the late rugby star's last will and testament since his passing

Amor Vittone set the record straight on Joost Van Der Westhuizen divorce claims. Image: Amor Vittone/Facebook, Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Amor Vittone has set the record straight on whether she was divorced from the late Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen or not when he passed away in 2017.

There have been debates regarding the status of the singer and actress’ relationship with the rugby player whom she married in 2022, but had separated from by the time of his death after a protracted battle with motor neurone disease.

Amor Vittone has been in and out of court fighting over Joost van der Westhuizen’s will.

Were Amor Vittone and Joost van der Westhuizen divorced?

In an interview with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM in an episode uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, 26 June 2025, Amor Vittone clarified whether she was divorced from Joost van der Westhuizen when he died.

During the interview, Amor Vittone expressed surprise that people take offence when an article refers to her as widowed. The former Lotto presenter told Martin Bester that she finds it surprising that people are invested in how she is living her life. She said:

“Those kinds of things it does baffle me, and another thing that people often go on about and they fight on social media about it is the fact that when people or when the article says widowed. We weren’t divorced; I am widowed. Yes, does it make a difference? Why are people fighting? So, you know, at the end of the day, it's just I just want to live a life where I'm enjoying what I do, which I am, and kind of leave the noise behind.”

Watch the full interview below:

Amor Vittone and Joost van der Westhuizen were blessed with two kids, son Jordan and daughter Kylie, after getting married in community of property in 2002, months after the Boks player finalised his divorce from his first wife, Marlene.

Amor and Joost initiated divorce proceedings in 2010 but never went through with it. According to Joost & Amor: Behind the Headlines author, Gavin Prins, the couple patched things up but lived separately, and Amor would often visit Joost with their daughter and son.

Amor Vittone clarified her relationship with Joost Van Der Westhuizen when he died. Image: Huisgenoot/Gallo Images

