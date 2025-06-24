Fan-favourite Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu recently revealed the pressures he felt while he was married

Hungani and his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Ndlovu, confirmed their divorce in a statement on Sunday, 22 June

Fans of the dancer and actor took to his interview video to react to his failed marriage and fatherhood

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Hungani Ndlovu reveals the challenges in his failed marriage. Images: Hungani Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! star Hungani Ndlovu, who recently revealed that he's in therapy, has opened up about the pressures he felt in his marriage.

The Skeem Saam actor, who confirmed the end of his marriage in a statement shared in an interview, said that he felt like he wasn't useful.

The podcaster revealed in an interview with Pasi Koetle on Mommy Diaries YouTube channel on Sunday, 22 June, that the amount of pressure he felt was insane.

Journalist and content creator Julia_celeb_reports recently shared a snippet of Hungani's interview on TikTok.

South Africans react to Hungani's views

Nay Nay wrote:

"He is not minimizing the role of Steph's mom in her life. He says we were going through a miscarri*ge. She was in physical pain, and he was also going through the pain of loss with her. The mom situation made him feel useless. He wished they would go through it together, as a wife and husband should. We unmarried ones sometimes fail to comprehend such things, and that's ok, but maybe we shouldn't bash things we have not experienced."

GG said:

"He didn’t love her. He cared more about his ego than her."

TheCry86 said:

"It's not like he never wanted her mother to come through, but what he actually needed was for his wife to appreciate his support, Simple."

never cursed replied:

"I get him, but nothing can replace a mother’s love. He’s trying to fill shoes no one could ever fill."

Mbhoni Ngobeni wrote:

"I’m a 37-year-old happily married woman with 2 kids, and I fully feel for this guy and understand his side of the story. May the living God give his wisdom and strength to overcome this situation. Why do we always judge guys when they share their journey? My prayer is for the couple to find their love again. May God restore everything that the enemy has stolen and killed."

Lebogang said:

"The comments. You guys don't care about men’s feelings. Every time, it must be women with valid reasons, not men. Why? If they express how they felt, no, he has an ego."

user3808287066987 replied:

"He's hurt, I'm so glad he's speaking up. Men are abused in marriages, and they keep quiet about it. Speak, my brother, speak."

Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Ndlovu have confirmed their divorce. Images: HunganiNdlovu and SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Video: Why some South Africans blame Petronella for Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu’s divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on 23 June 2025 that South Africans criticised Stephanie Ndlovu's best friend, Petronella Tshuma, after News24 reported that the actors are splitting.

Stephanie Ndlovu revealed in a 2022 video that she first discussed the idea of divorce in a conversation she had with Tshuma.

The Ndlovus confirmed their divorce in a statement on social media on Sunday, 22 June.

Source: Briefly News