Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu still have tongues wagging on social media as a result of their divorce

The South African actors' divorce went public in June 2025, and supporters have been analysing past YouTube videos from their channel together, The Ndlovus Uncut

One of the latest videos to come up once again is one where Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu talked about the way they met and how it helped Hungani's career

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's divorce announcement did not sit well with their dedicated fans. The actor had a couple's channel together, which has provided ample content for fans to reflect on what may have gone wrong in their union.

Stephanie Ndlovu and Hungani Ndlovu's 'Ndlovus Uncut' videos have resurfaced since their divorce.

Source: Instagram

Stephanie once discussed how Hungani got a big break in his career, and she was candid about it. Fans of Hungani and Stephanie drew many conclusions based on the resurfaced video discussing the couple's early days.

How did Hungani start working at Scandal!?

In a snippet from Hungani and Stephanie's YouTube channel, Steph said she met Hungani when he was " a struggling actor." Steph remembered she was the casting director on Scandal! at the time when he auditioned, she helped him get the role. She said:

"He wasn't finding work anywhere and then I gave him opportunity...then he booked the role as Romeo and he fell in love with me."

Hungani said that he began messaging her during that time, and he denied that he was a struggling actor. Despite the playful atmosphere in the video, as the couple's interaction was viewed in hindsight of their divorce, many people gleaned various conclusions from the snippet.

Stephanie Ndlovu and Hungani Ndlovu were married for years, and their YouTube channel 'Ndlovus Uncut' was popular.

Source: Instagram

SA speculates about Hungani and Stephanie

Online users commented, convinced that Stephanie and Hungani's marriage dynamic was influenced by how they met in the early days. Some felt Stephanie was implying that she made Hungani, who is now a celebrated actor popular for his role on Skeem Saam. Read peeps' comments and the video below:

@RayMohulo said:

"Gosh, Steph why would you say that?😩"

@Calvinator_HD wrote:

"It now makes sense."

@molatseli_theo added:

"Now I understand why he was always saying you've helped me a lot, she felt like he owed her."

@DeepHouseFrea commented:

"Lol . She feels she made him . @megacoolpablo. Calm down people.. obviously she was joking around🤦"

@Godisable_111 said:

"She saw an opportunity of a struggling gent and rode with it, this is why it was bound to fail. Ngapha, he couldn’t stop thanking her, he turned her off."

@Tumi_Sen01 added:

"Ei why does it feel like they are indirectly and subtly throwing jabs at each other and hiding it behind humour?"

Stephanie wishes Hungani a happy Father's Day following divorce

Briefly News previously reported that actors Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu, who surprised Mzansi on Sunday when they announced their divorce, are living proof that healthy co-parenting exists.

Hungani Ndlovu was wished a happy Father's Day by his estranged wife.

Source: Instagram

Stephanie is celebrating her estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu, whose character, Tbose Maputla, was also divorcing his wife, Mapitsi, on Skeem Saam.

The former Scandal! actress wished her estranged husband a happy Father's Day on Sunday, 15 June, on her Instagram story, following their divorce announcement.

