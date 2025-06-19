Scandal! star Stephanie Ndlovu previously revealed that she wanted to set up Hungani Ndlovu with her cousin when they met

The YouTuber and casting director also admitted that her estranged husband was too young when they met

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to their divorce and their marriage woes

Stephanie Ndlovu admitted estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu was too young for her in a previous video. Images: HunganiNdlovu

The actors Stephanie Ndlovu and Hungani Ndlovu, who previously discussed their divorce on their YouTube channel, also opened up about their marriage woes on Ndlovus Uncut.

The actress, who previously worked as a casting director on Scandal! admitted that she tried to set up the Skeem Saam actor with her cousin.

The actors admitted in the 2022 YouTube video that their relationship wasn’t love at first sight, as Hungani was too young for her.

Stephanie shared that she wanted to hook up Hungani with her cousin Walteric as the Skeem Saam star was 22 when they met, while she [Stephanie] was 26 years.

"He's way too young for me. I was so done with relationships," said Stephanie in the old video.

While Hungani revealed on the video that he told his cousin, within 3 months of them dating, that Stephanie was the one for her.

Stephanie is turning 35

The actress and YouTuber Stephanie Ndlovu previously revealed on her Instagram account that she was celebrating her 34th birthday in October 2024, which means she will be turning 35 years old this year [2025].

"Woke up in not much of a celebratory mood, but so glad we celebrated anyway. Grateful for life, love, and the support of family and friends. Thank you for all the wishes. Here’s to 34. God is good, God is faithful, and His promises remain," she captioned the post.

Hungani turned 31

The Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu shared on his Instagram account today [19 June 2025] that he was turning 31 years.

"Today marks 31. #HappyBirthday to me!! I’m so grateful for the abundance of love and kindness that surrounds me! I’m in awe of the showers I’ve received from those who matter most. I feel seen, heard, affirmed, and safe in who I am and who I am becoming. What I know for certain is that my next chapter is already proud of me. This artwork, though. Thank you @casiicase for spending your time, talent, and resources to create this piece. I’m grateful," wrote Hungani.

South Africans wish Hungani a happy birthday

KhweziMabunda said:

"Happy birthday, bestie! I hope you had the best day ever and that God blesses you with everything your heart desires, according to His perfect will."

Metro FM radio personality Khutso Theledi wrote:

"Happy birthday, Cuz. Here’s to many more. I love you so much!"

Actor Hungani Ndlovu is going through marital woes on 'Skeem Saam' and in real life. Images: SkeemSaam3

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Hungani and wife Stephanie Ndlovu’s divorce after 6 years saddens fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu were trending following the recent update about the couple's marriage.

The actors have been in a public relationship and got married in 2019, and were beloved for their bond, which they showed fans on YouTube.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's supporters shared their reactions to the way the well-known couple's love story developed.

