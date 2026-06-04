In a dramatic turn of events, Ngizwe Mchunu issued an apology to Julius Malema over his defamatory remarks about him in recent months

The controversial media personality retracted his statements, as ordered by the court, and promised that he would not repeat his utterances in the future

His apology was endorsed by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who shared it on her social media pages and expressed relief that the men would finally move forward

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma endorsed Ngizwe Mchunu's apology to Julius Malema. Images: matigary, Newzroom405, Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

Controversial cultural activist and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has finally eaten humble pie. In a dramatic turn of events, Mchunu issued a public apology and complete retraction to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema following a legal battle over his defamatory remarks.

The formal apology marks a massive U-turn for the fiery broadcaster, with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly endorsing Mchunu's humbling retraction and expressing major relief over the resolution of the toxic feud.

On 4 June 2026, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to share Mchunu's formal legal statement with her followers. The endorsement immediately caught the attention of netizens, who have been tracking the political drama for months.

Ngobese-Zuma did not hold back her thoughts on the situation, openly expressing her relief that the former radio personality had finally chosen to swallow his pride for the sake of peace. She responded to a follower who had questioned who had finally convinced Mchunu to apologise, she stated:

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"I'm just happy that he has apologised."

Read Ngizwe Mchunu's statement below.

Ngizwe Mchunu issued a formal apology to Julius Malema. Image: JacintaNgobese

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu retracted his defamatory remarks against Julius Malema. Image: JacintaNgobese

Source: Twitter

What happened between Ngizwe Mchunu and Julius Malema?

The fierce legal showdown dates back to April 2026, when Mchunu launched a series of volatile verbal attacks against Malema. During his rants, Mchunu made wild and unverified allegations, accusing the EFF commander-in-chief of receiving a staggering $60 million from illegal immigrants and Nigerian drug cartels in exchange for political protection.

Mchunu did not stop there; he hurled deeply personal insults, publicly calling Malema a "dead snake," a "dog," and a "political devil." He further alleged that Malema was actively engaging in corruption and had "sold the people of South Africa to illegal foreigners."

Malema’s legal team acted swiftly, demanding a public retraction, an apology, and R1 million in defamation damages. The matter quickly escalated to the judiciary, and in May 2026, the Gauteng High Court ruled against Mchunu. The court found his statements unlawful, malicious, and defamatory, leaving him with no legal defence.

Facing mounting financial and legal pressures, Mchunu, having previously faced a legal nightmare over the July Unrest, followed the court orders and released a formal retraction statement.

"I take this opportunity to profusely apologize to Mr. Julius Sello Malema, the President of the Economic Freedom Fighters ('the EFF'). I further confirm that I will refrain from publishing and issuing impugned statements in future," his statement read in part.

Knowing how invested his followers were in the rivalry, Mchunu pleaded with his supporters to accept his decision to settle the matter peaceably; a move that Ngobese-Zuma and many others hope will allow both men to finally move forward.

Ngizwe Mchunu officially issued a public apology to Julius Malema for making defamatory statements about him. Images: AdvoBarryRoux, Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma makes explosive allegations against Ntsiki Mazwai

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's fiery remarks about Ntsiki Mazwai.

The ladies engaged in a back-and-forth on social media, which led to the former radio personality alluding to Mazwai's apparent drug use.

Source: Briefly News