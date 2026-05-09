Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has been at the centre of several scandals, and her latest raised eyebrows when she made explosive allegations against Ntsiki Mazwai

The feud between the former radio personality and the poet has hit a fever pitch, with Ntsiki now threatening legal action against her apparent rival

The internet was split as supporters and critics weighed in on Ngobese-Zuma's allegations, as well as Ntsiki's response to her explosive claims

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma made explosive claims about Ntsiki Mazwai. Images: JacintaNgobese, ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

The tension between Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ntsiki Mazwai has taken a dramatic turn, shifting from a heated social media spat into a potential courtroom battle. The former radio personality sparked a firestorm when she levelled explosive, unverified allegations against the outspoken poet, leaving the internet divided over whether she had finally gone too far.

On Saturday, 9 May 2026, the feud hit a fever pitch after Mazwai responded to a video of Ngobese-Zuma criticising police for not raiding a building without a warrant. While the original poster labelled Jacinta a "blonde," Ntsiki took a different jab, accusing her of using "good English" and a specific vocal tone to manipulate her followers:

"They think good English is intelligence. And she also knows how to play with emotions using the tone of her voice. I’m a performance artist... so I can recognise it a mile away."

Ntsiki Mazwai threatened to sue Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after the activist seemingly accused her of using drugs. Images: JacintaNgobese, ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

Unwilling to take the insult lying down, the former Vuma FM presenter issued a stern warning before dropping a bombshell. In a post that sent shockwaves through the timeline, Ngobese-Zuma alleged:

"@ntsikimazwai, you're just pressed 'cause we found your fav powder when we raided the building."

Ntsiki immediately hit back with a legal ultimatum, demanding that the post be removed or the claims be proven in front of a judge.

"This is defamation of character. Your failure to take down this post will result in me pursuing legal action. Unless you can prove these allegations, then I guess we will meet in court."

While Ntsiki has since blocked her rival and continued to question the intelligence of the March and March movement, an unshaken Ngobese-Zuma, no stranger to controversy and criticism, simply responded, "She must bring it on."

See Ntsiki Mazwai and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's posts below.

What happened between Ntsiki Mazwai and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma?

The beef between the two activists stems from Jacinta’s controversial anti-illegal foreigner movement.

In late 2025, Ntsiki expressed worry that the protests were too violent, concerned that they would "end badly" for the parties involved.

While she briefly switched to praising Jacinta as a "powerful woman," the fragile peace is now officially shattered, replaced by a personal war of words that could end in a legal standoff.

Meanwhile, social media is sharply divided between those who believe Jacinta’s bold tactics are necessary and those who, like Ntsiki, argue that her movement risks inciting unnecessary violence and that making unverified personal attacks only serves to undermine the legitimacy of her activism.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma "exposes" China Mall

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's claims about China Mall.

The controversial activist claimed to have received inside information from the police about the famous shopping centre, allegations that raised eyebrows among her followers about the increased crime and corruption in the country.

Source: Briefly News