Popular comedic commentator Xolile Vesile has sparked a massive online conversation after venting about the Western Cape online school application system

In a video shared on Instagram, the media personality shared his shock after all 10 of his school choices came back rejected

The post struck a nerve with parents who are navigating the stressful placement period, with many calling out systemic delays and a lack of clear communication.

Cape Town funny commentator, Xolile, shared his frustrations with the school application online process. Image: Xolile Vesile

Source: Facebook

A local content creator known for his humorous lifestyle takes and food commentary has turned his wit toward a much more frustrating subject for local parents. In a video shared on Instagram on 28 May 2026, digital personality @xolile_ves addressed the Western Cape Education Department's (WCED) online school admission system.

Known for his engaging and relatable storytelling style, Xolile hilariously detailed the stress and administrative hurdles that come with trying to secure a spot for a child through the digital portal. In the clip shared, he also showed a row of rejections from the schools he applied to, which were all written as unsuccessful.

School placement rejection unsettles Xolile

The creator, Instagram user @xolile_ves, reminisced about the old days when parents could walk directly to a school and get immediate confirmation from a principal. Instead, he expressed complete frustration that despite following the department's advice to apply to 10 different schools to increase his chances, every single application was rejected.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Parents share their placement nightmare and offer advice

The comedic post opened the floodgates for local parents, with the comment section transforming into a support hub for families locked in the same provincial battle. Viewers voiced their dislike for the online system, sharing emotional testimonies about how they are suffering under the weight of unconfirmed placements and automated rejections. Some parents, however, urged Xolile to visit the nearest feeder school to his residential home, especially if he had already applied there, saying they may help him.

Xolile wished for the old system of applying for a school to return. Image: Xolile Vesile

Source: Facebook

User @thee_village_girl commented:

"This is why I don't like online applications. There is no one to yell at, and you can't ask your computer to take you higher."

User @ bridgettelynnepetersen said:

"Go to the school nearest to the one you applied to, nearest to your home. They just have to accept your child!"

User @bimbibimboo shared:

"Ten schools said no to our famous Xolile? No, man. You deserve better, Xoli 😭."

User @sphoxy commented:

"Thank goodness KZN hasn't adopted this method. My girl is going to grade 8 next year, and admission was concluded at the end of term one."

User @ntsako21dzumba added:

"This new system is very bad. My nephew had gotten placed almost 3 months after school started."

User @ _indieiiii said;

"This is the worst system; we are suffering."

3 Briefly News school-related articles

A mom expressed her frustration after the Department of Education placed her child in an Afrikaans medium school when the only language he knew was English.

A young man covered his school books with cereal boxes to beat the Januworry blues, and social media users loved her creative idea.

A woman shared a funny video showing a fridge with food labelled 'for the school child', an attempt made for family members not to eat the goodies.

Source: Briefly News