Former Yizo Yizo star Meshack Mavuso Magabane is leaving eTV's cancelled telenovela Smoke & Mirrors

The award-winning actor currently plays a corrupt politician and businessman known as Jaxon

Fans of the telenovela previously commented on the show being canned after 3 seasons

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

RIP: 'Smoke & Mirrors' Popular Character Jaxon Passes Away

Source: Twitter

Popular Smoke & Mirrors character, Jaxon, played by seasoned actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane, will be killed in the eTV telenovela.

Jaxon previously made headlines when he was demoted as mayor of Emnyameni and sold his shares to Zwelethu (played by Siyabonga Thwala) at the coal mine.

The popular TV show previously trended on social media when eTV confirmed its cancellation after 3 seasons.

According to the TVSA March 2026, teasers, Mavuso Magabane's character will bow out of the eTV telenovela on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The teaser reads: "Jaxon's attack is thwarted, leading to a battle where Thandiswa kills him."

The teasers also reveal that Jaxon will die on his wedding day (on Thursday, 26 March 2026) as his lover, Martha (played by Lusanda Mbane), will be preparing for their wedding, unaware that Jaxon is dead.

The Tuesday, 31 March 2026, teaser also reveals that Thandiswa (played by Ayanda Bandla-Ngubane) will enlist Leroy (played by JT Medupe) to retrieve Nomeva's skhwama as Ngcuka readies a sacrificial ritual.

The eTV soapie recently shared a clip on its X account of Jaxon bragging about his new powers to his love interest, Matha.

Smoke & Mirrors fans react to the show's cancellation

@HarleysuzieR reacted:

'NGL saw this one coming. The telenovela is all over the place, and what's so sad is that they've got a great cast, but aaaiii, something wasn't adding up. The changing and dying of Caesar just made it even worse nje."

@VuyelwaMokebe replied:

"I'm not gonna survive not watching Tim and Sipho on my screen."

@normad84m reacted:

"Since they let go of Zolisa Xaluva l stopped watching that telenovela. He was the creme de la creme of the show."

@wakapalesaa said:

"I'm sure I'm the only person who watches the show. Honestly, I'm not surprised. The storyline sucks."

@Sunshine_Zar responded:

"eTV and cancelling shows that are good, first it was Durban Gen, now it’s Smoke and Mirrors? Why?"

@VusiMphazima76 wrote:

"It's sad that the Internet has destroyed the craft of acting. We are no longer interested in TV."

@Thokozani_Si said:

"They were too quick with their storylines, so after the 1st season, the story became redundant."

@itzmediaHub replied:

"When it comes to cancelling shows, ETV doesn't play."

RIP: 'Smoke & Mirrors' Popular Character Jaxon Passes Away

Source: Twitter

Smoke & Mirrors star Meshack Mavuso Magabane remembers Zahara

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that seasoned actor Meshack Mavuso Magabane, who portrays the villain role of Jaxon in eTV's Smoke & Mirrors, celebrated his birthday.

The former Yizo Yizo and Durban Gen actor shared an old video of Zahara singing to him on his previous birthday.

South Africans took to the actor's video on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday and to pay tribute to Zahara.

Source: Briefly News