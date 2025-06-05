Smoke & Mirrors was cancelled after three seasons, shocking South African television lovers who followed the eTV telenovela

Phil Mphela confirmed the show featuring Meshack Mavuso, Lusanda Mbane, and Siyabonga Thwala would not be renewed

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising the show’s quality and storyline, while others criticised it and called for cancellations of other soapies like House of Zwide

South African television lovers have expressed shock over the cancellation of one of their favourite soapies, Smoke & Mirrors. The show, which has been running for three seasons, will not be renewed for another season.

'Smoke & Mirrors' has reportedly been cancelled after three seasons.

Source: Instagram

Smoke & Mirrors canned after three seasons

Another popular South African television show has sadly ended. Several fan favourites, including Sbongile & The Dlaminis, My Brother's Keeper, Gqeberha: The Empire and Muvhango have been cancelled.

According to a post shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Thursday, 5 June 2025, Smoke & Mirrors has officially been cancelled after three seasons. The star-studded show features stars like Meshack Mavuso, Lusanda Mbane and veteran actor Siyabonga Thwala, who joined the show in April 2025. Mphela's post read:

"Smoke & Mirrors cancelled. After 3 seasons, the local telenovela will not be renewed for another season. The show airs weeknights at 9 PM on eTV."

Fans react to Smoke & Mirrors getting cancelled

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news of the popular show being cancelled after three seasons. Some were sad because they enjoyed watching the telenovela and felt the storyline was exciting and easy to follow.

However, some viewers felt it was a good riddance and also listed other shows that need to be cancelled, including House of Zwide. Some social media users pointed out that this could be the end of South African television as we know it because many shows are being cancelled.

@Gabadiya21 commented:

"eTV and cancelling shows that are good 🙄 first it was DurbanGen, now it’s Smoke & Mirrors? Why."

@wakapalesaa wrote:

"I'm sure I'm the only person who watches the show😭 and honestly, I'm not surprised. The storyline is horrible."

@MissLuu_nje added:

"Yooh, why not House of Zwide?"

@VusiMphazima76 wrote:

"Sad that the internet has destroyed the craft of acting....we are no longer interested in TV."

@tinasheugene added:

"They gave us quality! Sad to see it go, but respect to the writers for not overstretching it."

@normad84m wrote:

"Since they let go of Zolisa Xaluva, l stopped watching that telenovela, he was the creme de la creme of the show."

@StephansTshepo commented:

"Smoke and Mirrors is better than House of Zwide and Scandal."

@Thokozani_Si said:

"They were too quick with their storylines, so after the 1st season the story became redundant. We need a brave decision on HOZ."

'Smoke & Mirrors' viewers shared mixed reactions to the show getting cancelled.

Source: Twitter

Picture of old Muvhango cast members resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that as the sad news hit regarding the cancellation of Muvhango, many fans on social media have been reminiscing on the good old days of the soapie when it was still the most watched back in the day.

While others have been debating on who their favourite stars on the show are, the former Muvhango actress, Flo Masebe, came gun blazing and resurfaced a picture of the old cast members in which Khanyi Mbau was in.

