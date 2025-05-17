Muvhango , one of South Africa's most popular soapies, has been shrouded in a cloud of uncertainty

The TV series has been rumoured to be on the chopping block since 2022, despite new actors joining the cast in 2025

A recent update regarding Muvhango is showing that there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the TV show

Muvhango's fate has been hanging in the balance for most of 2025. The soapie has been rumoured to be cancelled time and time again.

Most recently, details about whether or not Muvhango has a future are looking bleak. The TV show is at the mercy of SABC and reports indicate that it may have come to the end of the road.

Muvhango may end officially

According to Drum, there are more indications that Muvhango may officially become cancelled. Actors on the TV show are reportedly nervous that the official announcement will come to an end. Unnamed sources revealed that there is a farewell planned for South Africa's longest-running show, which spanned over two decades. It is alleged that actors on Muvhango have been told that they may be out of jobs soon. The unnamed source highlighted that actors are considering other opportunities while awaiting official word about whether the show will continue.

The producer of Muvhango, Yeshica Naidoo, did not confirm that the show is officially off the books. The producer said they are waiting to hear from SABC, which is yet to confirm the way forward with Muvhango.

Why might Muvhango get cancelled?

Muvhango's viewership has reportedly been on a downward spiral. The show has tried to breathe new life into itself with the introduction of new faces. Muvhango also incorporated Xitsonga-speaking actors, but a source claims that all the efforts to save the show have not worked. Reports of Muvhango's decline started in 2022. The show once had bragging rights to the title of the most-watched TV show in South Africa.

Briefly News reported that Muvhango's cancellation has been looming for some time, but it returned for its 27th Season in 2024. One of the show's most popular characters, Azwindini, was killed off, which was an unwelcome plot twist. Loyal viewers expressed their dissatisfaction with the character's death, and Azwindini returned to the screens by popular demand. In 2024, SABC resorted to playing reruns of Muvhango amid rumours that the show was officially cancelled.

