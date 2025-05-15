South African award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King recently opened up about the negatives of the entertainment industry

The former Uzalo star pleaded with actors to have multiple streams of income during a podcast interview with DJ Sbu

Dawn Thandeka King also mentioned that the creative industry is not regulated, as they are still awaiting the bill to be signed

Dawn Thandeka King talked about the negative aspects of the entertainment industry. Image: Oupa Bopape

Yoh! The South African talented actress Dawn Thandeka King had a lot to say about the disadvantages they faced in the entertainment industry as an actor and a creative.

Recently, during a podcast interview with DJ Sbu, the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2024 nominee opened up about how difficult it is being in the entertainment industry without a backup plan.

The former Uzalo actress urged all actors and actresses to have multiple income streams as their industry is not regulated, and they are still awaiting the signing of the bill.

She said:

"In this industry, the sad thing is that we are not regulated, and there is no bill that has been signed as we are still waiting for it, so we can get royalties for the work we have done all these years.

"Now people who have been in this industry before some of us got in are begging for money from the public because there is no money for the work they've done dololo, and they have been unemployed for many years."

Watch the interview below:

Dawn Thandeka King's business flourishes

Meanwhile, veteran South African actress Dawn Thandeka King turned her hobby into a successful business that ships products in South Africa and all over the world. The actress, known for her roles in shows like Shaka iLembe, SABC’s Uzalo, Mzansi Magic’s Diep City, and etv’s Isitha, previously stated that she started crocheting in her free time.

Fans and colleagues approached her for some of the products that she used to rock, and without time, her hobby turned into a business, and two years later, Izandla by Dawn Thandeka King is a successful business. Speaking to TimesLIVE, the actress said the demand for her products has increased as her colleagues are ordering products, and some crochet lovers abroad are also reaching out to her. She said:

"Things have worked out as even my peers in the industry want to have an item from Izandla, and even abroad there's a growing demand for the brand — that's what I'm humble about and I don't see it slowing down."

Lady Du launches new kids' brand Wawa La Cutzie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du is securing the bag, and we love it for her. The star has been investing in several businesses, inspiring her fans and colleagues.

Lady Du does not believe in relying on one source of income. The singer has been making music and building a large business empire. She recently announced that she will be launching a children's brand under her growing franchises. Taking to her Instagram page, the hitmaker shared that her child convinced her to open the brand, which will cater for kids specifically.

