Lady Du expanded her business empire by launching a children's brand, Wawala Cutzie, inspired by her daughter

Fans celebrated her entrepreneurial spirit, applauding her for creating job opportunities and supporting her ventures

Despite economic challenges, Lady Du continues to invest in businesses, aiming to employ over 100 people this year

Lady De is securing the bag, and we love it for her. The star has been investing in several businesses, inspiring her fans and colleagues.

Lady Du announced the launch of her new business.

Source: Instagram

Lady Du announces new business

Lady Du does not believe in relying on one source of income. The singer has been making music and building a large business empire. She recently announced that she will be launching a children's brand under her growing franchises.

Taking to her Instagram page, the hitmaker shared that her child convinced her to open the brand, which will cater for kids specifically. She wrote:

"My daughter asked that I open a kids' brand under my franchises and i agreed 😍😍😍 Welcome our new franchise under @wawalabeauty1. Created and named by MIA NGWENYA @wawalacutzie1."

Fans react to Lady Du's post

Social media users applauded Lady Du for enlarging her business empire. Many promised to keep supporting the star and her business adventures.

@s.eemah_x commented:

"WOW! My baby cousin is definitely coming here."

@khosi_theking wrote:

"Congratulations sistaz you opening doors for our future ❤️😍😘🌹🌹🔥🔥🔥💯"

@shalandamcconnico said:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@zintlekwaaiman added:

"Congratulations shlobo ❤️"

A look at Lady Du's boss moves

Lady Du has been making big money moves since making it in the industry. The star has been open about her businesses and investments.

Lady Du inspired fans when she revealed that she was building a second business in Vosloorus. The singer first shared a glimpse of her salon on social media telling her fans that she was almost done. A few weeks later, she announced that the business was ready to launch, and fans hailed her for creating job opportunities for fellow South Africans.

Lady Du has also been open about how she has been able to build a thriving business empire despite the harsh economic situation. She revealed that she hopes to employ more than 100 people this year, which is a major move.

Lady Du launches record label

Lady Du also announced the launch of her new record label on social media. She revealed that she will be monitoring up-and-coming boys and girls who want to venture into the music industry. She wrote:

"I had a dream, and God made it possible! Welcome to our record label! I'll be mentoring boys and girls! We have signed four boys at the moment, whom I will personally look after! It's been a good four months of recording and writing."

Lady Du teaches her employee how to drive

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du made one of her staff members' day when she taught her how to drive in her Mercedes-Benz.

Our fave, Lady Du, is all about spreading joy and hope among those closest to her, and she might have recently made one of her staff members' dreams come true. The singer/ record label owner shared a video giving a driving lesson to one of her employees.

