A woman purchased a Stanley cup from Makro for R2,500, and South Africans had a hard time accepting the price

The content creator loves showing off the things she has purchased and what she gets up to in her life

People across Mzansi were stunned by the expensive item, and many shared cheaper places to buy them

A woman purchased an expensive Stanley cup from Makro for R2,500 and SA felt sorry for her. Images: renatacanham

Source: TikTok

A woman s hared how much she paid for a Stanley cup an South African's couldn't figure out why it was so expensive. She bought the cup from Makro for R2,500 and shared how disappointed she was. Many commenters gave her plugs for cheaper cups from other stores.

What a rip-off

TikTokker renatacanham shared the clip of her purchase and showed how she was disappointed by the quality of the cup. The item has become a popular accessory among women and comes with many features. Commenters pointed out that the lady could have bought the popular cup for about R1500 in other places.

See the video below:

Serving up lifestyle content

When the lady isn't complaining about Stanley cups, she's serving up impressive and stylish lifestyle content. One clip shows the lady shopping in an incredibly fancy store while sipping on some bubbly. She then puts her designer clothes into her expensive and fancy ride. Several TikTok videos show her wearing her stylish outfits.

The lady loves the finer things in life. Image: Yana Iskayeva

Source: Getty Images

Another clip she shared was her celebrating the new car she had purchased. It's a fancy-looking Hyundai. South Africans loved the clip she shared and had a good laugh about it.

Read the comments below:

Trending in Sa🇿🇦 said:

"But is it at least doing the job?🥺 Tried cancelling mine but Makro’s not having it and I received a message that it is with the courier guy now 😩"

BurnerGal asked:

"What did you expect buying a Stanley cup from individual vendors on Makro? 😹"

Naledi’s Mom🎀🫧🧸☁️ mentioned:

"Take it back 😭 Then when they refund you, you buy for me and you at Cape Union with R1200 sizosala no R100🥺"

The content creator responded to Naledi’s Mom🎀🫧🧸☁️ by saying:

'This ruined my whole day. I’m still fuming and not speaking to anyone. I even cancelled a function because my parcel was “out for delivery” and I got this nonsense😡😭😂😂'

Xiluva Dee🇿🇦 commented:

"It’s your fault for being rich, mam the original Stanley is R1299 but you went for double the price.."

Lea Ivory shared:

"Nna I think Makro has a division that operates like Takealot, because there's things you can find online only.... Not in physical Makro stores."

🔥 said:

"You do realize now Makro is just like Takealot. They have suppliers that supply them with items that you can only buy online and never instore. And looks like yours was supplied by BECKA."

More shopping stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a South African stunner made waves with the clothes that she purchased from Shein.

previously reported that a South African stunner made waves with the clothes that she purchased from Shein. A Cape Town motorcycle rental company owner showed off a high-quality exhaust link pipe he purchased from Temu.

A lady showed off her R500 grocery haul from ShopRite, and South Africans had a hard time believing it was true.

Source: Briefly News