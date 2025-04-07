A lady showed off her R500 grocery haul from ShopRite, and South Africans had a hard time believing it was true

The content creator who shared the clip specialises in posting food-related videos such as cooking tips and treats she enjoys

People filled the comment section with all of their doubts, and some believed that certain items were over the target amount

South Africans had their jaws dropped when a lady showed off a R500 grocery haul from ShopRite. Images: Pontsho Mahlatse/ Facebook, Superb Images

A lady showed off the mountain of food she had bought from ShopRite for just R500. South Africans had a hard time believing the clip, with many pointing out that some items cost more than R500 by themselves.

For the love of food

Facebook user Pontsho Mahlatse shared all the foodstuff she bought in her kitchen. The content creator has a big passion for food and loves sharing it with her followers. The lady piled item upon item in her kitchen, and South Africans couldn't believe that all the food was R500. On top of all the staples she bought, she had some money left to buy some wors.

See the clip below:

The food journey continues

Pontsho doesn't have any pictures of herself on her Facebook page, but one thing she has in droves? Food. Reel after reel shows what she loves to cook. One video shows her drizzling some syrup on what looks like pancakes, and the other shows her cutting some lemons to prepare it for a dish.

The lady loves cooking in her kitchen. Image: Wesley Soares Ferracini

When she is not sharing content about her experiences in the kitchen, the woman loves showing off what she does in her everyday life. One clip shows what she does in her morning routine, and another shows her tackling some household chores.

South Africans couldn't believe what she bought, and many people expressed doubt.

Read the comments below:

Lebogang Boya said:

"All I know is with R500, you don't even need a plastic bag... You just use your hands and sometimes your pockets😂"

Kabelo Kaybee mentioned:

"No matter how poor I am, I'll never buy tin fish ever again. My parents made me hate it."

Nokubonga Shabangu commented:

"Not R500, no it can't be washing powder. It's only at ShopRite. It was 80 rand. How can R500 give you so much?"

Samkeh Wandile Vilakazi shared:

"With jungle oats, Pepsi, that foam bath, and a 1-litre milk, your R500 is finished. So don't fool us tuu, that's R1500 at ShopRite 😭"

Mercedes Nkonki posted:

"It's not possible, it would be lovely if you could add the receipt on top for us to see."

Nosi Nkewana said:

"This goes to show I need a shopping assistant because my R500 would not stretch that far."

Grace Mothapo shared:

"Not R500. Washing powder maize meal, rice, meat and foam bath already cost more than R500."

