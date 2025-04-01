A lady showed off her R4,000 grocery haul from Woolworths and Checkers, making tongues wag and heads shake at the prices

The woman showed off all the items she had bought, and folks across Mzansi were stunned by the amount of items she had

The clip sparked a massive conversation on the cost of living in South Africa, with some people sharing their grocery budgets

A woman had Mzansi stunned by her R4,000 Woolies grocery haul. Images: kalidreyer

Source: TikTok

A lady caused a massive discussion on the cost of living after she shared her R4,000 Woolworths and Checkers grocery haul with her followers. At Checkers, the lady spent R2,850; at Woolworths, she spent R1130.

Someone's paycheck

TikTokker kalidreyer placed each item she bought on her kitchen counters, and South Africans were underwhelmed by what she showed off. Some people in the comments pointed out that with the same amount of money she spent at both places, the kitchen counters would be full of food.

See the video below:

Self-proclaimed content creator

Outside the grocery haul, kalidreyer is a teacher and a UGC creator. She has another grocery haul for R4,000 pinned on her TikTok channel, which has racked up over 200,000 views. A lot of her content revolves around lifestyle content creation. Her most viewed clip is one showing off Stanley Cup dupes. Another popular video shows her looking at some cute cardigans.

The lady has many grocery hauls on her profile, and loves showing off skincare products. Image: Anna Cinarogula

Source: Getty Images

Her skincare routine is quite important to her as well. Some clips show her showing off some products and what they help with. Peppered between the fashion and skincare routine are more grocery hauls of the same price.

South Africans had a lot to share about their grocery shopping, with many people discussing the cost of living.

Read the comments below:

Mbalentle_Mco said:

"If you guys could stop buying pre marinated meat that would be great 😭😭 That is usually meat that is off, so stores soak it over night and wash it spice it and repack it 💯 So it’s really old meat💔"

ali_ben26 mentioned:

"R4000 gets you a trolley full at Food Lovers... Including meat. Just saying 😅"

loved commented:

"My hubby still thinks R7k is enough. Two teenage boys, a new born and the two of us. Groceries, toiletries, baby stuff, cleaning stuff, fruits and vegetables, and meat for the entire month on R7k."

Ansa🌻 shared:

"Saw a woman who bought $389 groceries. It was covering her whole kitchen counter. Here's R4k for 2 weeks! What a disgrace our country is."

Daniella posted:

"My husband and I work on spending R500/ week. Food would go off is we bought all for a month. We buy our meat in bulk from the butchers which lasts 4 months at a time. This seems crazy…"

mighty_jo_____ said:

"The toilet paper and all that cheese alone is 2k 😭 Yoh the cost of living."

Tumelo King96 mentioned:

"I wish I can afford to buy 4k groceries in one shopping trip."

