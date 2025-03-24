A young woman's R600 grocery haul sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning her choices

The Facebook video showed her neatly packing items she bought on the counter, showing her followers what she got for the amount from a local grocery store

Social media users were unimpressed, saying she could have bought more and advising her to shop at different stores, and others defended her saying that food costs have risen

People love sharing grocery hauls, but not all of them get the reaction they expect. One woman's grocery R600 shopping spree left Mzansi divided.

The woman, Facebook user Qhamisa Kula, shared a clip of herself displaying her food on the app leaving some users saying she did not get good value for her money and some arguing that food was pricey everywhere.

The lady shows off her groceries

The short clip shows Qhamisa Kula putting food items such as Jacobs's coffee jar, sausage, maas, Doritos, tennis biscuits, sweet corn, avocados, grapes plain yoghurt, a tin of tuna and Lays chips.

She captioned her video. detailing the amount, R600 and asking her followers what do they think of her buy considering the amount she spent.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi is divided over the lady's shopping haul

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their opinions about the young lady's buys. Many felt she could have gotten more items had he shopped at places like Shoprite and Boxer.

Others said items such as the Jacobs coffee, grapes and Redbull were the reason she did not get many items. Some offered budgeting tips, while a few shared that they shopped the same way as Qhamisa.

User @Rene Samuels said:

"The price of grapes at Pick n Pay alone will make you wanna not eat fruit anymore. Coffee is way too expensive. Don't get me started on the avocado pears at Pick n Pay. That's not even buying for a poor person that a rich person's grocery haul at best!"

User @Precious Lungelo Hlatshwayo commented:

"I’ve finally found people who shop like me and can relate🤧😭😭."

User @Bernice Noble added:

"Sure at Shoprite you would get more and why buy that expensive coffee ok but it's for you not for me."

User @Vick Honns commented:

"That time they last only two days. The wors will be finished before it goes to the fridge. I enjoy it raw especially when drinking."

User @Bhala Siphahlanga shared:

"Could have been less ..if was not for that Jacobs. You should learn to economise. Those items are not economically purchased."

User @Elan Makumire said:

"Not bad considering the quality of stuff you bought."

