A young gent bragged about his low-cost grocery haul but Mzansi was not impressed with some of the food items. Image @xnowthenandforever

A TikTok user took to the app to share his R250 grocery haul from the local retailer known for its great savings Game.

User @xnowthenandforever had people asking him for details about the grocery combos he got at the local store.

When R250 goes a long way

The gent was quite impressed with his grocery haul which included mayonnaise, tuna fish, sardine, two large bags of cornflakes, milk and sugar.

He captioned his post:

"Game I will marry you cause what😭."

Watch the video below:

The cornflakes are a miss

While social media users were quite pleased with the groceries the gent got for R250, many complained about their home-brand cornflakes, advising him on how to have them:

User @blurrybarry was not fazed about the cornflakes taking time to comment:

"The cornflakes you need to soak them overnight before eating 😭😭."

User @Ntombi_nn also shared her disappointment with the cereal, adding:

"Game is the best when it comes to promos. But I did not like those cornflakes."

User @noma6773 was shocked to see American brands, commenting:

"Eeeh American products, avelaphi?!

User @r.handz.u had nothing nice to say about the American brand, adding:

"The problem is the American brand “great value” is never nice."

User @beddyb04 was in awe of the combo prices, commenting:

"Did I see all for R60 ?! 🙆🙆🙆."

User @simply.bontle posed a question:

"When does it end?"

