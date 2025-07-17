A millionaire openly shared his unique financial philosophy, explaining why he drives an older car, with a fat bank account

His unconventional approach to wealth accumulation was detailed in a clip posted on a popular video-sharing platform, TikTok

Social media users were divided in their responses, with many applauding his wisdom while others questioned his lifestyle choices

A content creator interviewed a millionaire living a simple life, asking for advice on how to become rich. Image: @itsblacksavage

A wealthy individual sparked a lively discussion online after revealing his surprising financial habits and how he ensured he stayed rich.

Shared on TikTok by @itsblacksavage, the footage prompted varied opinions among its viewers, who agreed and disagreed with some of his ways.

In the clip, the 58-year-old millionaire explained that he had consciously driven the same vehicle for two decades. His financial discipline extended to his wardrobe, as he avoided purchasing expensive clothing or luxury automobiles. He clarified that his investment strategy focused mainly on assets that gain value over time, rather than those that lose it.

The man reveals his wealth philosophy

When asked for advice for aspiring wealthy individuals, he emphasised the importance of financial literacy, urging people to learn fundamental concepts like compound interest through online resources. He questioned the interviewer about Rule 72 (a quick method for estimating how long it will take for an investment to double in value, by dividing 72 by the annual rate of return).

The millionaire was reluctant to disclose his exact annual earnings but stressed the need to invest as much as possible, illustrating that setting aside just R500 annually for 30 years could yield substantial returns.

Social media users were impressed by the rich man's down-to-earth personality and sang his praises. Image: Ramon Ivan Moreno Prieto

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi debates the millionaire's advice

The clip gathered significant views, likes, and comments, leading to a split in opinion among internet users. Many commended the millionaire, expressing gratitude for his practical guidance, while others felt his approach seemed overly thrifty.

Some shared similar investment strategies, confirming they also avoided high-cost attire, focusing on future financial gains. Others, however, struggled to comprehend the rationale behind such strenuous work if one cannot enjoy the material comforts they desired.

User @spoky said:

"I don’t believe in having millions in the bank while driving a 20-year-old car. No! What’s the point of living a comfortable life? Rather, I use the money to buy a nice car, house, furniture, clothes, and enjoy them. What if I die 💀? What’s the point?

User @Tshiamo.M added:

"Very disappointed in most of these comments, because I think you still don't understand what he's saying. He's still got that same car, but that doesn't mean it's the only one? Probably has trucks that bring in money daily. Black people, wake up!"

User @mandi shared:

"Let's talk about how approachable he is. Truly rich people are humble. Then you find us 😏."

User @Tomentor commented:

"I've been putting R2K every month, now it's more than enough. I'm thinking of buying myself a second-hand car, putting it on Bolt, and giving it to my younger brother. Every week, I will need R1500 from him and continue with my R2K savings. I want to see something after 10 years, I will be 40 💪. I have no girlfriend, I'm ok alone."

User @Amogelang Atong said:

"When are you going to use that money? Yoh! Life is too short, bro. Enjoy while you still can. After saving that money for the rest of your life, then boom, you die. Then your family misuse it."

User @Delia Momegha added:

"Power move!"

Watch the TikTok video below:

