An influential law enforcement figure reignited a critical national discussion on the impact of alcohol in South African communities

The thought-provoking video addressing the societal effects of alcohol, filmed approximately a year after the KZN unrest, re-emerged on the popular social media platform Instagram

The content sparked widespread debate, with online users expressing a range of strong opinions, from full support to outright disagreement

General Mkhwanazi shared his views on alcohol consumption in the townships and rural areas, sparking an online debate. Image: Gallo Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

A compelling conversation swept across online platforms following the reappearance of a video featuring General Mkhwanazi.

The clip, shared on Instagram by @mzansiprolificconnect, became a focal point for differing perspectives among online users.

The video shows General Mkhwanazi sharing his firm stance on the sale of alcohol in townships and rural areas. Filmed roughly a year after the widespread KZN looting, the General asserts that if tasked with restoring order in these communities, his immediate recommendation would be to implement an alcohol ban. He declares that a significant portion of criminal activity often investigated in townships is directly linked to alcohol consumption.

General Mkhwanazi further highlights a difference in cabinet members' responses during times of crisis. He notes that during the KZN looting, when numerous businesses were stripped bare by rioters, he received no communication from government ministers regarding the matter. When the South African Breweries (SAB) faced a potential threat, however, he received numerous calls from various cabinet members, concerned for corporate interests over community safety. Despite acknowledging the practical difficulties of such a ban, the general stresses the serious nature of alcohol-related problems, particularly in township environments.

General Mkhwanazi argued that many reported cases in the townships were alcohol related. Image: FilippoBacci

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi comments with mixed views

The re-emergence of the video provoked a vibrant exchange of views among internet users. Many people resonated with General Mkhwanazi's statements, agreeing that alcohol is a primary contributor to a multitude of societal issues. These supporters praised his honesty and agreed with his perspective on the destructive consequences of excessive drinking.

Some commentators even suggested that if the General held a more influential position, he would introduce significant changes to improve daily life in Mzansi. Others, however, expressed considerable scepticism regarding his proposals, saying alcohol was not the problem, but people's behaviours were.

User @napoligif shared:

"He is not wrong, though, the youth have made alcohol their life. Until they learn control, I'd keep alcohol away from them. I've also said if I were the president, all alcohol shops would be closed on Sundays, and if we find you simply holding beer on a Sunday, you get a fine."

User @pavlovic8595 said

"This guy is a blessing ❤️."

User @iamnoble.83 commented:

"Increase the legal age of consumption to 25."

User @kaonemogodu89 shared:

"Should this guy be the president, there's going to be problems😂."

User @khayalethu_makgato added:

"Stay in your lane."

User @i_once_had_a_cool_name said:

"This video is old, hence taken out of context. It's an old video from the COVID days. My assumption is social media accounts like the one I'm commenting on are being paid by government officials to take this man down by any means necessary."

Watch the Instagram video here.

