A local woman filmed an empty clinic, claiming that it was due to the removal of foreign nationals, sparking major reactions online

The clip, showing a deserted medical facility with a handful of patients, was shared on the popular video platform TikTok

Social media users expressed mixed feelings, with some celebrating the alleged outcome and others voicing concerns

A video showing an empty clinic, with claims that its quiet state was due to the removal of foreign nationals, went viral online.

The clip shared on TikTok by @madimkhonze.seeme attracted widespread attention and a range of opinions from viewers.

In the video, a woman walks through what appears to be a public clinic in Thembisa, pointing out the lack of patients. She states that the facility is notably empty after foreign nationals were allegedly chased away. The Action SA member describes the situation as "spring cleaning," proudly noting that it was day seven of their mission.

She also expresses satisfaction with how things were progressing, observing that it was just after 9 am and the clinic remained empty. Her message suggests a direct link between the absence of foreign nationals and the newly quiet environment of the medical facility.

Mzansi debates the clinic's emptiness

The clip generated a strong response online, dividing social media users. Many commenters expressed happiness that South Africans had stood up and reacted to the issues of undocumented foreigners, stating it was about time for such action. Some individuals identified themselves as nurses and thanked the people involved in the mission, claiming they now had more personal time, no longer arriving home exhausted.

A significant number, however, voiced serious worries about potential job losses and scarcity in the healthcare sector. They argued that if clinics were no longer full, there would be no need for additional staff, and that may lead to fewer job opportunities for medical graduates.

User @tshitateli added:

"I'm a nurse at a local clinic, and at least when I knock off, I'm able to have time with my family. Before, when I reached home, I went straight to bed, thanks patriots."

User @Nicholas shared:

"The private doctors and clinics are now making a lot of money. And these doctors who work here are going to be making more money in their clinics. At the end of the day, your government will not be employing any nurses or doctors because there is no pressure of work."

User @BerniceB commented:

"People are going to get retrenched, and unemployment is going to increase. Pros and cons."

User @Sthe_Ndlovu

"We used to be visited by nurses and Omama Colgate giving health tips in schools, bringing toothbrushes🪥 and toothpastes, kwaphela konke (it all ended). Our hospitals and clinics have been overwhelmed with a huge number of patients. Siyabonga bo (thanks guys)."

User @NeneCarol 77 added:

"Job well done."

User @Nikki said:

"Halala South Africa, Halala!👏👌🔥❤️The only project I am certain of🤞. This gives me hope🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

